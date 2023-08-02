Mekhi Becton softens stance on Jets tackle battle heading into 1st preseason game

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

FLORHAM PARK — Much may have been made about New York Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton’s stance on playing a different position in 2023, but things have certainly changed.

Following the first full week of work where Becton was on the practice field, the former first-round pick made it clear that he didn’t care where he would play – he just wanted to be among the players taking the field against Buffalo in September.

“My goal is to be a starter in Week 1. Wherever they want me, I just want to be on the field,” Becton stated.

The tackle’s comments are a far cry from where he was just a few months ago. Becton had publicly stated his desire to be solely a left tackle this season while also blaming the Jets coaching staff for putting him at right tackle, a position that he believed caused the knee injury last year that cost him the 2023 season.

Becton has since walked back both comments stating his commitment to playing where the team needs him to be, as well as the reason for the avulsion fracture of his right kneecap. He says that he received the wrong surgery from his 2021 injury and that put more pressure on his knee. That ultimately meant a small position change was simply the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Since being back with the team though in 2023, Becton has focused on becoming not just a better football player, but a healthier one.

“These past few days have been the best I’ve felt in a while,” the former Louisville product said. “Feeling confident, feeling comfortable. I’m ready to go.”

The Jets’ coaching staff has agreed with Becton’s statements. Head coach Robert Saleh has seen an improvement in the young tackle’s play that comes with getting back into playing shape.

“This is about him getting comfortable with his knee. His talent is undeniable. His power is undeniable. His knowledge of the game is undeniable. He’s gotten a lot better over the last couple of weeks, so very encouraged,” Saleh said after practice Tuesday. “His conditioning has gotten a lot better… so excited for him to take another step and for him this is about getting comfortable with that knee and getting confident so he can just unleash everything that we know he’s capable of.”

Facing some of the top pass rushers in football every rep also helps. Throughout camp, Becton has gone against players like Carl Lawson, Will McDonald IV, and Bryce Huff. All three players have been instrumental in helping Becton get back into playing shape while fixing some things the tackle has always had issues with.

Going back to his first season with the Jets, it appeared Becton struggled against speed rushers. He has certainly had problems with them throughout this camp process, but his improvements over the last few days have been stark and noticeable.

“It’s been fun. I’m having a great time. I’m going against the best every day so I’m getting better every day,” Becton explained. “I feel great.”

The Jets want and need Becton to perform at a high level throughout training camp. Early on, the offensive line has proven to potentially be an Achilles heel for an offense with plenty of skill and talent. With Duane Brown expected back off the PUP list before the start of the regular season, and Becton getting healthier, New York’s tackle problems could be solved relatively quickly.

That, of course, hinges on how well Becton performs in games. Saleh announced that he will get close to 20-25 snaps during the Hall-of-Fame game Thursday. If Becton can successfully stay in the game without an injury, and also be effective with his play, a conversation could certainly start to be had on if Becton deserves to get some reps with the first team at both the right and left side of the offensive line.

There’s a long way to go before that happens though. Thursday’s game will mean a lot for the former first-round pick for the Jets.

But the new outlook he’s had on life has not only helped his overall habits but has also given him a fresh perspective in his fourth NFL season.

“The hardest part is getting my mental right…I definitely feel like this is a fresh start. I’m not the same person I was so I definitely feel like this is a fresh start…I look at the game a totally different way than I did as a rookie.”

Time will tell if the Jets decide to move on from the tackle to give him a fresh start. Becton did not comment on if he would request a trade elsewhere if he didn’t earn either of the starting tackle positions at the end of camp. But if New York is to succeed in 2023, they’ll need their best offensive linemen to perform at a high level.

If Becton can get back to his strong rookie season, it certainly feels like he can be one of those top players for the Jets this season.

