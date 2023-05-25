Jets corner Brandin Echols suspended for 1st game of 2023 season

New York Jets defensive back Brandin Echols has been suspended for the first game of the 2023 season according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Echols, 25, was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He started 14 games for Gang Green in his rookie season while totaling two interceptions and 63 tackles. With the signing of DJ Reed and the emergence of Sauce Gardner though, Echols saw limited action in 2022. The Kentucky product recorded just eight tackles in 13 games played.

No specific announcement why the suspension had been brought down on the nickel cornerback has been made, but he can appeal the suspension should he choose to do so.

The announcement comes after rumors of another round of suspensions were going to come down on teams for sports gambling. Echols was recently accepted in a diversionary program back in March to avoid assault by auto charges in a high-speed crash in Florham Park in 2022 that partially paralyzed another man. Neither case has been announced as the reason for the player’s suspension.

The cornerback is set to miss the season-opening game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. New York will be without their fourth cornerback on the team while also missing a key part of their special teams unit.

Echols and the Jets have not commented on the NFL’s latest decision.

This story is still in progress. Updates will be provided as they come.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com