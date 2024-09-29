MetLife Stadium to host 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final

FILE PHOTO: Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Fans display an American flag on the field before the game between the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images/File Photo

One year before it hosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, MetLife Stadium will host the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final next summer, the international soccer governing body announced this weekend.

The FIFA Club World Cup, now preparing for its 21st iteration, is introducing an expanded format for the 2025 tournament, which will be held in 12 stadiums across the United States. In total, 32 teams that have met the proper objective metrics will compete.

At the moment, 30 teams have already qualified with one more CONCACAF (North America) and CONMEBOL (South America) club still needing to punch their tickets.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup teams

Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

Al Ain (United Arab Emirates)

Ulsan HD (South Korea)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Wydad AC (Morocco)

Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Monterrey (Mexico)

Leon (Mexico)

Pachuca (Mexico)

Seattle Sounders (United States)

Palmeiras (Brazil)

Flamengo (Brazil)

Fluminense (Brazil)

River Plate (Argentina)

Boca Juniors (Argentina)

Auckland City (New Zealand)

Chelsea (England)

Manchester City (England)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Juventus (Italy)

Porto (Portugal)

Benfica (Portugal)

Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)

“The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will feature 12 fantastic stadiums where a new chapter in football’s global history will be written by great players from the 32 best clubs in the world,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said. “This new FIFA competition is the only true example in worldwide club football of real solidarity and inclusivity, allowing the best clubs from Africa, Asia, Central and North America, and Oceania to play the powerhouses of Europe and South America in an incredible new World Cup which will impact enormously the growth of club football and talent globally.

“This is about opportunity and hope for those who need it most and also about prestige and true football for those who make our sport shine. My thanks go to all. We never discriminate; we include everyone. This is the true spirit of the brand-new FIFA Club World Cup.”

Alongside MetLife Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte), TQL Stadium (Cincinnati), Rose Bowl Stadium (Los Angeles), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami), GEODIS Park (Nashville), Camping World Stadium (Orlando), Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando), Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia), Lumen Field (Seattle), and Audi Field (Washington, D.C.) will be host sites.

The competition will begin on June 15, with the final at MetLife Stadium on July 13 — just 53 weeks before hosting the largest singular sporting event on the planet.

