Mets’ Cabrera on 10-day DL with left thumb sprain.

The Mets announced Tuesday they have placed shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list with a left thumb sprain.

Mets assistant GM John Ricco told reporters that “the ligament is not affected.”

Cabrera has played 33 games this season, hitting .257 with three home runs and 14 RBI. He last played in Milwaukee on Saturday against the Brewers, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

Cabrera is the latest in a long list of injuries for the Mets. He joins Yoenis Cespedes, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, Jeurys Familia and David Wright on the Mets’ injury list.

Cabrera’s active roster spot now goes to right-handed reliever Neil Ramirez, whom the Mets signed Tuesday hoping to fortify their bullpen.

Ramirez gave up 15 runs (10 earned) in 10 1⁄3 innings with the Giants this season. He had been claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays, but was designated for assignment without making an appearance for Toronto.

Ramirez bounced around three different teams in 2016 and now brings an 8.71 season ERA with him to Citi Field.