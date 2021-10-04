Mets decline option on Luis Rojas, will not return as manager

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York Mets announced on Monday that they declined manager Luis Rojas’ contract option for the 2022 season, meaning he will not return to the position.

Several more changes to the coaching staff are to be expected in the coming days while Rojas has been offered the opportunity to remain with the organization in a different capacity.

“The entire Mets organization is grateful for the dedication and devotion that Luis has exhibited over the last two seasons as manager,” team president Sandy Alderson said. “He has shown a great commitment to the Mets over many years in multiple capacities. These decisions are never easy, but we feel a change is needed at this time.”

Rojas rose through the ranks over the last 16 years to take over the Mets ahead of the 2020 season after the firing of Carlos Beltran for his part in the Houston Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

While the Mets had increasingly high expectations — especially after the arrival of new owner Steve Cohen — Rojas was unable to steer the organization to the playoffs. In two seasons at the position, he went 103-119, including a disappointing 77-85 2021 season that came to an end on Sunday.

The Mets began the season as one of the favorites to win the NL East and had the top spot in the mediocre division through July, but an August derailment led to the team’s — and ultimately Rojas’ — downfall.

“I want to share such heartfelt gratitude to so many in the Mets organization for not only the last two seasons as manager but for the last 16 years in a variety of roles,” Rojas said. “In each and every position I held, striving for excellence was our daily mission. I will always hold the relationships and friendships, developed over the years, dear to my heart, and am forever grateful to have been able to wear the Mets uniform for so long.

“We live in a results-oriented business, and am deeply disappointed for our staff and fans that we didn’t reach our goals this season.”

With the manager’s position officially vacant, the Mets have one more major position to fill this offseason. Alderson and Cohen will be leading the search for a new president of baseball operations and general manager, as well, this winter.