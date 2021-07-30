Mets make their splash, acquire Javier Baez, Trevor Williams from Cubs

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

They left it late, but the New York Mets have made their big move just a little over an hour before Major League Baseball’s 2021 trade deadline on Friday.

A source confirmed multiple reports that the Mets have acquired All-Star infielder Javier Baez and starting pitcher Trevor Williams from the Chicago Cubs. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Mets are sending their No. 5 prospect in center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong to the Cubs.

Baez is one of the most explosive, mercurial players in the majors and one of the top power-hitting infielders in the game. He has 22 home runs and 65 RBI in 91 games but leads the league with 131 strikeouts along with an underwhelming .292 on-base percentage.

Regardless, the 28-year-old provides the Mets with another big bat, added base-running savvy, and insurance at shortstop while Francisco Lindor completes his recovery from an oblique injury that will hold him out for a few more weeks. Since the 2018 season, Baez is posting 162-game averages of 34 home runs and 104 RBI.

Upon Lindor’s return, Baez — who has stated that he wanted to play with Lindor and is good friends with the Mets star — would move to second base.

Lindor’s delight was clear upon hearing the news of Baez’s acquisition, as he let out a scream of delight while fielding ground balls in a light rehab workout at Citi Field ahead of the Mets’ Friday-night meeting against the Cincinnati Reds.

That friendship could be a negotiating chip used by the Mets once Baez’s contract expires at the end of the season should the team want to extend a player that could create one of the most star-studded double-play combinations in the game.

With a healthy lineup and Baez at second, the Mets could move Jeff McNeil to third base to platoon with J.D. Davis while the odd-man-out could see some time in right field to potentially relieve Michael Conforto should a left-hander toe the rubber against them.

Coming to the Mets along with Baez, Williams provides a healthy body to help keep the Mets’ injury-riddled rotation afloat. The 29-year-old righty is 4-2 with a 5.06 ERA in 13 appearances (12 starts) this season.