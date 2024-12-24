Mets rumors: What is next after Sean Manaea signing? Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman latest

Oct 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates in the dugout after scoring in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Mets bolstered the top of their starting rotation by reuniting with Sean Manaea on a three-year, $75 million deal and bringing David Stearns’ hopes to fruition.

Wanting as much depth as possible heading into the 2025 season, New York’s president of baseball operations now has eight starting-pitching options to work with seven weeks before pitchers and catchers report for spring training: Manaea, Kodai Senga, Frankie Montas, David Peterson, Clay Holmes, Paul Blackburn, Griffin Canning, Tylor Megill, and Jose Butto (though he could still be utilized as a multi-inning reliever).

It remains to be seen if the Mets are completely out of the starting-pitching market. Knowing Stearns, he will continue to scour the market for deals and steals, though the team is also still going to make a run at Japanese star Roki Sasaki, who is making the jump from Nippon Professional Baseball this winter to the majors.

Stearns’ largest priority now, though, is figuring out his corner-infield situation.

This past weekend saw four first basemen fly off the free-agent market. Josh Naylor went to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Carlos Santana returned to the Cleveland Guardians, Christian Walker joined the Houston Astros, and Paul Goldschmidt agreed to a one-year deal with the Yankees.

The Goldschmidt deal was especially prevalent for the Mets considering the Yankees were considered serious suitors for Pete Alonso, who spent the first six years of his career in Queens and is still desired by owner Steve Cohen.

From an outside perspective, the market has played in such a way that Alonso could very well fall right back into the Mets’ laps. Restoring him at first base would put the National League’s most prolific slugger since 2018 back in the middle of a lineup that already boasts a top three of Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Mark Vientos.

With Alonso back at first, Vientos could either stay at third base, though questions remain about his defense.

The Mets do remain linked to All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman, previously of the Astros, though it is unknown if their interest is dependent on what happens with Alonso. If the Polar Bear walks elsewhere in free agency, Stearns could sign Bregman and move Vientos to first base where he could be more of a natural fit.

There is a chance that the Mets just go all out, however, bring back Alonso, sign Bregman to play third, and make Vientos their designated hitter.

