Mets not waiting any longer, call up No. 2 prospect Brett Baty

The New York Mets are calling up their No. 2 prospect, Brett Baty, from Triple-A Syracuse, according to multiple reports on Sunday afternoon.

The 23-year-old third baseman had put together a red-hot start in the minors this season, posting a 1.386 OPS with five home runs and 15 RBI in just nine games. It follows up a strong showing in spring that provided an early indication that Baty was ready to make the jump full-time after a limited MLB debut in August was cut short due to a thumb injury that required season-ending surgery.

Paired with improved defense at the hot corner, the decision to promote him has become a no-brainer for a Mets team that is getting limited production from Eduardo Escobar. The veteran switch-hitter started the 2023 campaign going a paltry 5-for-44 (.114) with one home run and six RBI.

Escobar was given the early opportunity to assert himself as the everyday third baseman based on a strong finish to the 2022 season and his expiring contract at the end of this year. Yet he struggled in the spring, which also featured a disappointing performance for Venezuela at the World Baseball Classic.

Meanwhile, Baty slashed .325/.460/.425 (.885 OPS) with one home run and six RBI across 40 at-bats down in Port St. Lucie. Yet general manager Billy Eppler made the initial call to start him in the minors citing an opportunity for heavy, consistent playing time before adding that he could always push his way onto the big club.

“It was a tough decision,” Eppler said last month. “One of the things we talked about with Brett, we think he has a chance to be an above-average player at the major-league level for a championship-caliber team… You learn by playing a lot. While he had a great camp and we’re excited about his future, there are more development markers to reach. He’ll probably go down, carry a lot he consumed down here, and we’re excited for the future…

“[He doesn’t] need something to happen at the major league level. [He has] the type of talent where he can push his way up here.

