Mets bring Khalil Lee to major-league spring training despite domestic violence allegations

The New York Mets have brought outfielder Khalil Lee to their major-league camp at spring training despite the ongoing investigation into domestic violence allegations waged against him, as first reported by Newsday’s Tim Healey on Wednesday.

Lee was designated for assignment by the Mets on Feb. 6 after he was accused of physically and emotionally abusing his ex-girlfriend while playing for the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse. A warrant had been out for his arrest for criminal obstruction of breath. In the federal lawsuit that he is also listed in, Lee’s former girlfriend, Keriwyn Hill, alleged that Lee assaulted her by pulling her hair and choking her during an argument in May of 2022.

According to a report from Syracuse.com:

“After Lee called her ugly, Hill slapped Lee in the face and walked away, she says. Lee then grabbed Hill’s box braids and ‘yanked her backward’ causing her to hit the kitchen island, she alleges.

Hill felt Lee’s hand around her neck but could not breathe or speak to tell him to let her go, she claims. After around 10 to 15 seconds, Lee let go and pushed Hill away from him.”

An arrest warrant was signed by a judge on Aug. 10. He is currently being investigated by Major League Baseball.

The 24-year-old Lee cleared waivers after being designated for assignment, which is why he is still a part of the Mets’ organization.

Once considered a top prospect after being acquired from the Kansas Royals in 2021, Lee appeared in 13 MLB games with the Mets over the previous two seasons, going 3-for-20.

He is currently ranked as the organization’s 26th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline.

