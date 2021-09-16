Mets owner Steve Cohen reveals source of report calling out team’s issues

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

After being called out in a New York Post article in which an unnamed source told Mike Puma that his tweeting was “a huge issue,” Mets owner Steve Cohen took to Twitter to strike back, revealing the source of Puma’s article as former Miami Marlins president David Samson.

“’Insightful’ source in Mike Puma’s article in the New York Post today,” Cohen wrote. “The person who can guess the source correctly will have the opportunity to sit with me in my suite at Citi Field. First one right wins.

“I will take a second and third place winner to keep the game going.”

Upon revealing it was Samson, Cohen added “who is this guy?”

Samson seems to have a grudge against Cohen, if it is indeed him, telling Puma that the value of the Mets has “gone backward significantly,” since the new owner took over the team last November. Upon the Mets’ ledger this season was the discovery of lewd and inappropriate text messages from 2016 that led to the firing of former GM Jared Porter in his first year with the club. Acting GM Zack Scott is also in hot water after he was arrested for a DWI.

There was also the botched drafting of first-round selection Kumar Rocker — a highly-touted pitcher that the Mets were unable to agree to terms with after taking him 10th overall.

Now the team is looking for a president of baseball operations after failing to find the right hire last year.

“Why would somebody want to sign up for that? I think it’s a huge issue,” Puma’s source added.

Puma denied that Samson was the source while Samson himself responded to Cohen’s accusation:

When I say something, it’s on the record and my name is attached. The universe of potential sources is endless. I would be happy to come to a game with you so you are not alone. Good luck the rest of the way. It’s just business. It’s Nothing Personal.

Currently working as a podcaster for CBS Sports, Samson has previously gone on record calling out Cohen for his social media presence. In an Aug. 23 episode, shortly after Cohen called out the Mets’ struggling offense, Samson said that: “Everything is going fine until Steve Cohen tweets out how terrible his offense is. Talking about how inexcusable it is that professionals can be as bad as the Mets hitters… That was the day that the Mets were done. Inside that clubhouse, the players look at that owner and don’t want to see him.”