Mets notebook: David Peterson to start Tuesday, Jose Quintana makes 3rd rehab start

David Peterson will be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start the Mets’ Tuesday meeting with the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field.

The decision comes despite Peterson struggling at both levels of professional baseball. He was demoted from the big leagues after going 1-6 with an 8.08 ERA in eight starts and despite initial success back down in the minors, the southpaw has posted a 6.00 ERA over his last five Triple-A starts.

However, it’s the only legitimate option the Mets could use considering Joey Lucchesi — the other logical choice for a spot start in the majors — was used during the weekend in Syracuse.

The Mets are still looking for answers at the bottom of their rotation after demoting Tylor Megill to Triple-A on Friday as he’s gone 6-4 with a 5.17 ERA in 15 starts this season. He allowed four runs on five hits with four walks in 2.1 innings on Wednesday during the Mets’ 10-8 loss to the Houston Astros.

There was at least some promising news to offer a glimmer of hope for the depth of New York’s rotation. Jose Quintana, who signed a two-year deal during the winter to bolster the Mets’ stable of starters, made his third rehab start during his recovery from rib surgery.

With the Single-A Brooklyn Cyclones, the left-hander threw 47 pitches, allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts. The Mets are looking to build him up to 70-75 pitches.

“That’s our goal, and they’re going to reevaluate me,” Quintana told SNY. They’re going to check me again [Monday] and see what’s going to be the next step.”

