Mets pick up reliever Tyler Zuber before MLB trade deadline

Jul 22, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Tyler Zuber (53) pitches against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium.

QUEENS, NY — Needing to address their bullpen before the MLB trade deadline struck at 6 p.m. ET, the New York Mets picked up Tyler Zuber from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor-league right-hander Paul Gervase.

The 29-year-old righty had missed all of the 2022 season and most of last year due to shoulder impingement syndrome and started this season with the Long Island Ducks of the Independent League. He caught on with the Rays and with Triple-A Durham, posted a 2.49 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP in 21.2 innings of work to go with 29 strikeouts.

It earned him a call-up to the majors, making his season debut on July 22. In two outings (3.1 innings) he has allowed one run on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

He is a pitcher whom the Mets have had conversations with the Rays about for “a couple of weeks,” according to president of baseball operations, David Stearns.

“We were able to line him up today,” he said.

With the Mets, however, Stearns admitted that he has not yet decided if Zuber will join the MLB club or go to Triple-A Syracuse.

After hurdling the injury bug, Zuber has returned to the majors with a revamped arsenal. He scrapped his changeup, curveball, and slider to complement a 95-mph fastball with an 89-mph cutter and an 85-mph sweeper.

“This is an interesting story,” Stearns began. “This guy was pitching independent ball not too long ago. He’s made some really fascinating pitch-shape changes and has made some adjustments. We think he’s got the ability to get both-sided hitters out.”

The Mets’ bullpen has been in flux for most of this season. They have been without Edwin Diaz for multiple stretches and also lost Drew Smith for the season. Reed Garrett and Sean Reid-Foley are rehabbing while the likes of Michael Tonkin and Jake Diekman failed in Queens.

In a corresponding move, New York designated pitcher Ty Adcock for assignment.

