Huascar Brazoban to Mets: David Stearns sneaks in major bullpen up

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

QUEENS, NY — The New York Mets fit in one more bullpen upgrade just before Major League Baseball’s trade deadline on Tuesday evening, acquiring right-handed reliever Huascar Brazoban from the Miami Marlins for shortstop prospect Wilfredo Lara.

The 34-year-old was enjoying his best year as a pro in 2024 with the NL East minnows, going 1-2 with a 2.93 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 34 strikeouts in 30.2 innings pitched while fulfilling a multi-inning role. He immediately becomes a later-game option, though, in a Mets bullpen that was in dire need of a legitimate boost at the deadline with Adam Ottavino struggling to find consistency.

“I think that’s a benefit is taht he can go multiple innings,” Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said. “He’s got a pretty unique pitch mix so I think he can fit a variety of roles in our pen and that can evolve as we get healthy in our pen as well.”

Not only does the Dominican Republic native have a 27.2% strikeout rate, but a hard-hit rate of 19.2% and a 3.8% barrel rate would also rank near the top of all relievers in MLB if he qualified. He did not make his 2024 debut until June 1 partly because of visa complications that landed him on MLB’s restricted list.

He has been especially dominant as of late with zero earned runs on eight hits in his last 10 outings (14.2 innings) with 19 strikeouts compared to just two walks.

Brazoban’s two best pitches are his offspeed options, which supplement a four-seam fastball and sinker that average close to 96 mph. A 90-mph changeup carries a whiff rate of 40.7% this season while his 88-mph cutter’s whiff rate is at 36.1%.

This is an immediate upgrade from Jake Diekman, whom the Mets designated for assignment on Monday after a difficult first year in Queens. He also keeps the bullpen afloat while Reed Garrett and Sean Reid-Foley continue their rehab from the injured list.

Brazoban is under team control for the next five seasons.

For more on the Mets and Huascar Brazoban, visit AMNY.com