Mike Richter praises Henrik Lundqvist’s play for Rangers

The Rangers are looking to even up their series against the Penguins tonight at the Garden, but the discontent is mounting quickly.

“I know it’s frustrating as a fan to not watch goals being scored,” former Rangers goalie Mike Richter told amNewYork yesterday at the Sheraton Times Square, “but they’ve been getting chances, and the Penguins goalie [Marc-Andre] Fleury played incredibly well [in Game 3 on Monday] night. He made exceptional saves.

“The goals will come, and when they do, it’ll be crazy there at the Garden.”

Rangers netminder Henrik Lundqvist has been very good as well, making phenomenal saves in Game 2 — what Richter referred to as Lundqvist’s “best game of the playoffs” — although it wasn’t enough.

“He wants to win every game,” said Richter, who helped the Rangers win the Stanley Cup in 1994. “He’s a competitor, but the best way to help the team is to control what you can control, and he did that.”

The Blueshirts will look to get the offense in front of Lundqvist going, as they have gone two games and 32 consecutive power plays without a goal.

“This is where you’ve gotta stick to your knitting,” Richter said. “Nothing comes easy in the playoffs. [In the] second round, everything gets ratcheted up, and that’s what you’re seeing. You’ve gotta keep plugging.”