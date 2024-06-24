MLB Power Rankings 13.0 (Week of June 23): Mets rising, Yankees drop ahead of Subway Series

Jun 23, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) and right fielder Juan Soto (22) argue with umpire Chris Conroy (98) in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets continue to surge while the Yankees are struggling, which could make some pretty good theater for this week’s two-game Subway Series at Citi Field.

Regardless, the Queens side keeps rising in our weekly MLB Power Rankings while the Yankees have been knocked off the top spot for the first time in a few weeks. The NL remains a tight mess, which has made for some big movers and shakers.

Here is our latest:

2024 MLB Power Rankings 13.0

Philadelphia Phillies (Previous#3): The Phillies found their way back into the top spot by simply staying afloat. They took two of three from the Padres and another two of three from the Diamondbacks to stabilize after a hiccup two weeks ago. New York Yankees (Previous #1): The Yankees are in the midst of their largest swoon of the season having lost six of their last nine. They dropped consecutive series to the Orioles and Braves and just saw Giancarlo Stanton — their hottest hitter last week — hit the injured list with a hamstring strain. Baltimore Orioles (Previous #2): What could have been for the Orioles in this week’s power rankings. They won a series against the Yanks and were primed to take first place in the AL East only to get swept by the Astros.

Cleveland Guardians (Previous #4): They still are not getting the full recognition they deserve, but the Guardians keep on churning out wins. They took two of three from Seattle and then swept the Blue Jays last week. They now have the best record in the American League. Who would’ve thought? Los Angeles Dodgers (Previous #5): Shohei Ohtani is scorching hot with an average over .300 with nine home runs and 19 RBI in June. They took three of four from the lowly Rockies before a split with the crosstown-rival Angels. Milwaukee Brewers (Previous #6): If the Brewers are hearing footsteps in the NL Central, they belong to the St. Louis Cardinals. After losing three of four to the Padres, their lead in the division is down to five over the surging Cards. Atlanta Braves (Previous #10): The Braves got back on track after looking uninspired in the post-Ronald-Acuna era. They swept the Tigers and then went into the Bronx and took two of three from the Yankees. A cold offense has caught fire with 19 home runs in their last 10 games. Minnesota Twins (Previous #9): The Twins are 7-3 in their last 10 games and have leapfrogged the Royals to officially take second in the AL Central. After losing two of three to the Rays, they rebounded by winning a series against the Athletics, paced by Pablo Lopez’s no-hit bid that featured outs on Sunday.

Boston Red Sox (Previous #11): I’m pretty sure I’ve been saying this all year, but I’ll say it again: The Red Sox are fun. They swept the Blues Jays, won a series against the Reds, and are 8-2 in their last 10 despite their shorthanded roster. Next-man-up has become the mantra of Yawkey Way and that is a special formula to concoct for a team in the Wild Card hunt. Seattle Mariners (Previous #7): The Mariners’ healthy standing atop the AL West is weakening with the Astros and Rangers heating up. They lost consecutive series to the Guardians and Marlins. Kansas City Royals (Previous #8): Kansas City has been one of baseball’s best stories this season, but they look to be running out of gas. It was disappointing enough to lose two of three to the A’s but then they followed it up by getting swept by the Rangers. San Diego Padres (Previous #12): San Diego rebounded well after losing a series to the Phillies by taking three of four from the Brewers. They’re at .500, which is good enough for second in the NL West. St. Louis Cardinals (Previous #13): The Cards keep cruising even after losing two of three against the Marlins to start last week. They swept the Giants over the weekend and are 24-13 since May 13, a stretch that saved their season and catapulted them back into the thick of the postseason picture.

New York Mets (Previous #18): The Mets have the best record in the National League this month at 13-6. They are 9-2 in their last 11 and 15-6 over their last 21. Trouble might lay ahead, though, as Edwin Diaz faces a 10-game suspension and reliever Drew Smith picked up an injury moments after the closer’s ejection on Sunday night. New York’s bullpen could be remarkably shorthanded before a two-game Subway Series at Citi Field against the Yankees starting Tuesday. Arizona Diamondbacks (Previous #16): The defending NL champs have slowly worked their way back toward respectability after an alarming start this season. They are 6-4 in their last 10 and just two games under .500. Washington Nationals (Previous #17): Washington has been as big a surprise as any as of late, going 11-4 in their last 15 games to remain just one step ahead of the Mets in the NL East and the Wild Card race.

Houston Astros (Previous #22): Finally, here comes the Astros, who have won five in a row after taking two of three from the White Sox and sweeping the Orioles. They are just two games under .500 and have hopped up into second place in the AL West behind the Mariners. Pittsburgh Pirates (Previous #21): Once again, the Pirates’ downfall might have been overexaggerated because they keep hanging around. They took two of three from the Reds before dropping a series against the Rays. But we all can’t stop talking about Paul Skenes, who is quickly becoming the most electrifying pitcher in all of baseball. Texas Rangers (Previous #23): The defending champs rebounded from a series loss to the Mets at home by sweeping the Royals. They continue to tighten up the AL West race. They are right behind the Astros in third place and now have Max Scherzer back in the fold. The future Hall of Famer allowed just one hit over five innings in his season debut on Sunday. Tampa Bay Rays (Previous #25): The Rays have been inconsistent and out-of-character all year, yet they aren’t the worst team in the AL East. They have won four of six after picking up series wins over the Twins and Pirates. Chicago Cubs (Previous #24): The Cubs need some sort of stability after a wild free-fall the last month. They took advantage of the struggling Giants but lost two of three to the Mets and now sit in fourth place in the NL Central. San Francisco Giants (Previous #14): The Giants have been ridiculously streaky all season and this sure looks like a down-turn, here. They dropped two of three to Chicago and then were swept by the Cardinals to lose five straight. They now have the third-worst record in the National League behind the embarrassing Marlins and Rockies. Not good. Cincinnati Reds (Previous #15): Another mercurial team is having a howler of a time. After a seven-game win streak, Cincinnati has lost eight of 12 and are in last in the NL Central. Detroit Tigers (Previous #20): Winning two of three from the White Sox doesn’t mean much these days. Detroit had scored six runs in six games before putting up 11 on the Palehosers Sunday. After starting the season 18-13, they are 18-27 in their last 45 games. Toronto Blue Jays (Previous #19): Things are going from bad to worse up north. Toronto has been swept in consecutive series by Cleveland and Boston. They have lost six straight and ar 3-9 in their last 12 to sink to last in the AL East. Los Angeles Angels (Previous #26): At least the Angels picked up a win and a split in their crosstown rivalry with the Dodgers. Oakland Athletics (Previous #27): Oakland managed to win a series against the slumping Royals, but they couldn’t touch Pablo Lopez during a series loss to Minnesota. Only the White Sox have a worse record in the AL than the A’s. Miami Marlins (Previous #29): A rare productive week for the NL East minnows as the Marlins took consecutive series against two solid teams in the Cardinals and Mariners. They’re still 23 games under .500. Colorado Rockies (Previous #28): After a 2-4 week against the Nationals and Dodgers, the Rockies officially have the worst record in the National League. Chicago White Sox (Previous #30): Baseball needs a version of playing with a running clock so we can take the White Sox out of their misery.

