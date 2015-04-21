Monster Energy Supercross returns to MetLife Stadium Saturday

Monster Energy AMA Supercross returns to MetLife Stadium on Saturday after debuting in 2014 in front of a crowd of …

Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey (450SX Class) and Marvin Musquin (250SX Class) headline the event as they attempt a record-setting sixth event sweep in the 3 p.m. race, which will air live on Fox for the first time. The pair is tied with James Stewart and Ryan Villopoto with five event sweeps by a team.

Villopoto is the reigning 450SX Class champion. He clinched his fourth straight title at last year’s event in East Rutherford.

Dungey is coming off his second 450SX Class Championship and seventh win of the season last week. Dungey has landed on the podium in 14 straight races.

Musquin, a two-time MX2 world champion, has yet to win a 250SX Class Championship. Musquin, 25, enters the event with five wins and two second-place finishes on the year, giving him a 20-point lead over reigning champion Justin Bogle.