MUST WATCH VIDEO: Morning Huddle Week 5, MLB Playoffs, Jets and Giants previews, more

The Morning Huddle is amNew York Sports’ flagship sports show, available weekly on YouTube.
Today’s episode features our host, Eric Samulski, talking you through some of the must-watch games in Week 5 of the NFL season, plus our Mets and Yankees beat writers walk you through the keys to their early MLB playoff matchups. We’ll also turn to our Jets and Giants beat writers for some insight into how each team is preparing for big Week 5 showdowns, and then close it out with our football best bet for the week.
You can find our weekly shows on YouTube, as well as check out our weekly NFL betting podcast on Apple, Spotify, and more.
The Morning Huddle Week 5
Today the writers talk about the following teams:
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Cleveland Browns
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- New York Jets
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Giants
- Green Bay Packers
- New York Mets
- San Diego Padres
- New York Yankees