Giants

MUST WATCH VIDEO: Morning Huddle Week 5, MLB Playoffs, Jets and Giants previews, more

Morning Huddle Week 5

The Morning Huddle is amNew York Sports’ flagship sports show, available weekly on YouTube. 

Today’s episode features our host, Eric Samulski, talking you through some of the must-watch games in Week 5 of the NFL season, plus our Mets and Yankees beat writers walk you through the keys to their early MLB playoff matchups. We’ll also turn to our Jets and Giants beat writers for some insight into how each team is preparing for big Week 5 showdowns, and then close it out with our football best bet for the week. 

You can find our weekly shows on YouTube, as well as check out our weekly NFL betting podcast on Apple, Spotify, and more. 

Today the writers talk about the following teams:

  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • New York Jets
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Giants
  • Green Bay Packers
  • New York Mets
  • San Diego Padres
  • New York Yankees

The Morning Huddle covers the Mets Playoff picture
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) waits on the mound with catcher Tomas Nido during a pitching change during the fifth inning of Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series against the San Diego Padres, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

