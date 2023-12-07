NBA betting promos: Claim $3,800 in bonuses for Pacers-Bucks, Pelicans-Lakers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

As fans prepare for the final four teams to duke it out in the inaugural In-Season Tournament, they can grab several of the best NBA betting promos for Thursday’s doubleheader. Joining top-rated online sportsbooks like DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, bet365, and BetMGM unlocks up to $3,800 in welcome bonuses for Pacers-Bucks and Pelicans-Lakers.

These introductory sportsbook offers vary by site, ranging from guaranteed bonuses to fully-backed first bets. Sign up before tip-off to claim your promotions and bonuses, as well as each site’s in-app offers for the NBA In-Season Tournament.

NBA Betting Promos: New Customers Get $3,800 in Bonuses for In-Seas0n Tournament

Sportsbook NBA Betting Promos NBA Promo Codes DraftKings Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Instantly No Code Needed FanDuel Bet $5, Win $150 If Your Team Wins No Code Needed Caesars $1,000 First Bet on Caesars AMNY81000 Bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net No Code Needed BetMGM $1,500 First Bet Offer No Code Needed

The first NBA In-Season Tournament is down to its final four teams. First, the Pacers and Bucks face off in Milwaukee after going 5-0 in group play and quarterfinals. The winner of Pacers-Bucks will face the winner of Pelicans-Lakers in Saturday’s championship. LA is 5-0 after a perfect group round and a win over the Suns, while the 4-1 Pelicans upset the Kings to reach the semifinals.

Expect plenty of points in Pacers-Bucks. Sportsbooks have the over/under at around 254.5 points, which would be the highest O/U since Pacers-Hawks last month (152.5). Milwaukee is a 4.5-point favorite at home, but I expect a close contest similar to the 126-124 game we saw in Indiana last month.

The Lakers are 1.5-point home favorites versus the Pelicans, with the over/under sitting at a modest 230 points. Los Angeles is 11-3 as a favorite and 9-2 at home, two stats that give me enough confidence to lay the points.

DraftKings Sportsbook Delivers $150 Instantly With $5 NBA Bet

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $150!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

The first and arguably best of all the NBA betting promos belongs to DraftKings Sportsbook. New users can bet $5 on the NBA In-Season Tournament to score $150 in bonus bets instantly. DK issues six (6) $25 bonus bets on the spot, giving players an immediate bankroll for more NBA betting. DraftKings also has exclusive profit boosts on the In-Season Tournament and “No Sweat” Same Game Parlays offers on its free mobile app. Currently, the app is live in all states with legal online sports betting, and the DraftKings North Carolina promo code is expected to become available over the first few months of 2024.

Sign up for DraftKings here to activate the “Bet $5, Get $150” NBA offer.

FanDuel NBA Promo: Bet Pacers-Bucks, Pelicans-Lakers Winner for $150 Bonus

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

IF YOUR BET WINS! CLAIM OFFER

The next offer is another “Bet $5, Get $150,” though it works differently than others. After opening a FanDuel Sportsbook account, bet at least $5 on any NBA moneyline. Choose the winner of Pacers-Bucks or Pelicans-Lakers, and FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets (plus the standard cash profit) after a win. FanDuel also offers 25% profit boosts on any live bet during tonight’s In-Season Tournament.

Register for FanDuel Sportsbook here to qualify for 30-1 odds on any NBA moneyline.

Caesars Promo Code AMNY81000: Get $1,000 Welcome Bonus for Tournament

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

New Caesars Sportsbook customers don’t have to sweat the results of their first bet on tonight’s doubleheader. Caesars offers a $1,000 first bet on the house, so place up to a grand on the Pacers-Bucks over/under, the Pelicans-Lakers spread, or another prop on the NBA betting market. Caesars will refund a loss with a one-time bonus bet while allowing users to explore other in-app profit boosts for single props and multi-leg parlays.

Click here to trigger the Caesars promo code AMNY81000 and get up to $1,000 on Caesars for your opening bet.

Bet365 Offers $150 Guaranteed Bonus or $1,000 Bet on NBA Thursday

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

New bet365 customers can choose from two NBA betting promos. The first option is the “Bet $5, Get $150,” a no-brainer that awards $150 in bonus bets after players wager as little as $5, regardless of the results. Alternatively, grab a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net to protect qualifying losses with a full bonus bet refund worth up to $1,000. Either way, you can still explore in-app deals like Bet Boosts and the “NBA Early Payout Offer.”

Join bet365 through this link and tackle the NBA In-Season Tournament with a “Bet $5, Get $150” bonus or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Place $1,500 First Bet on Either Game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Prospective bettors won’t find better coverage on an opening wager than BetMGM’s First Bet Offer. Create an account and place up to $1,500 on Pacers-Bucks or Pelicans-Lakers. A win delivers cash, but a loss activates a complete refund in bonus bets, which BetMGM divides into five (5) 20% stakes. While you’re using “The King of Sportsbooks,” opt into more deals like SGP profit boosts and daily “Lion’s Boost” props for the tournament.

Open an account through the BetMGM bonus code links here and get a $1,500 First Bet Offer for the NBA.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.