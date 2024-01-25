NBA betting promos: Over $3.5K in sportsbook offers on BetMGM, DraftKings, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Get access to all of the best NBA betting promos for the back-to-back games on TNT. We have done the research for you, making it easy to sign up on the following sportsbook apps with the best welcome offers. Any of these bonuses can be applied to the Celtics vs. Heat and Kings vs. Warriors on Thursday night.

The Celtics have spent the first half of the season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. They have been dominant at home, losing nine of their ten games this season when on the road. They will be going up against Bam Adebayo and the Heat on Thursday night. The next game on TNT is a Western Conference matchup between the Kings and Warriors. Sacramento is in seventh-place in the West, while the Warriors are outside of the playoff spot. You can use some of these NBA betting promos to wager on Stephen Curry and other players.

Best NBA Betting Promos for Celtics-Heat, Kings-Warriors

NBA Betting Promos Promo Code New-User Offer BetMGM AMNY158 Bet $5, Get $158 Bonus Caesars Sportsbook AMNY81000 Wager Up to $1,000 Bet365 AMNYXLM $150 Bonus or $2K Safety Net DraftKings Sportsbook None Needed Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus FanDuel Sportsbook None Needed Bet $5, Get 150 Bonus

Personally, I have multiple of these sportsbook apps on my phone. This allows me to shop around for the best lines and active NBA betting promos. If you have yet to sign up, you are eligible to claim the following sign-up offers. You will be asked to enter basic information to create an account. Then, use an accepted banking method to make a deposit and be aware of the terms of the welcome offer.

Unlock $158 Bonus on BetMGM Sportsbook

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK GET A $158 BONUS! CLAIM NOW PROMO CODE: AMNY158 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. BET $5, GET $158!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Click here to sign up with our BetMGM promo code AMNY158. Place a $5 wager on any NBA game to release $158 in bonus bets. The “King of Sportsbooks” has a top rewards program for customers to use throughout the NBA season.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $1K Wager

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Sign up here on Caesars with our promo code AMNY81000. New customers can start with a wager up to $1,000 on any NBA market, such as a spread or player prop. A loss will result in a bonus bet refund. Then, you will have access to new NBA odds boosts every day.

Activate $150 Bonus or $2K Safety Net on Bet365

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $2,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Register here and make your first $5 wager on bet365 Sportsbook. Win or lose, you will be sent $150 in bonus bets. Or, you can choose to pass up this offer and use the $2K first-bet safety net. Select any game on the bet365 app to find a list of SGP boosts.

DraftKings Promo Releases $200 NBA Bonus

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

Register here on DraftKings and place a $5 bet on any NBA matchup. No matter the outcome, you will get $200 in bonus bets. This is a great app for finding additional NBA betting promos. We usually see odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and other types of bonuses.

Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus on FanDuel Sportsbook

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5

GET $150

IN BONUS BETS! BET NOW

Click here to unlock the best welcome offer on FanDuel Sportsbook. A $5 bet on an NBA game will release $150 in bonus bets. America’s most popular sportsbook app has exclusive options for NBA games. There are also in-app promos worth checking out in the promos section of the app.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.