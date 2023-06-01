The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets will tip off what could be a long series and we’ve put together a list of the best NBA Finals sportsbook promos. This includes five tremendous new user promos from legal online sportsbooks.

Below you will find our picks for the best NBA Finals sportsbook promos. Each offer comes with different terms, including guaranteed bonus bets and first bets backed by bonus bets.

NBA Finals Sportsbook Promos: 5 Must-Have Offers for Heat-Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have been installed as a relatively heavy favorite to win the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. This is far from uncharted territory for the Heat, who have overcome the odds in each of their previous three series to get to this point. Considering how often they’ve outperformed expectations, each of our picks for the top NBA Finals sportsbook promos are even more valuable than usual, as they come with guaranteed bonus bet returns or a second chance in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Let’s take a look at each offer:

DraftKings Sportsbook’s Bet $5, Get $200 Offer

The first offer on our list of NBA Finals sportsbook promos is a guaranteed bonus from DraftKings Sportsbook. Players who register for a DraftKings account during the NBA Finals will be able to turn a $5 wager on any game into $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

DraftKings also has a number of in-app promos, including superstar boosts and a stepped-up same-game parlay promo. The latter offer will return a profit boost token for a qualifying same-game parlay wager on the NBA Finals.

Bet $5, Get $200 win or lose in bonus bets when you click here to register with DraftKings Sportsbook.

$2,500 No-Sweat First Bet from FanDuel Sportsbook

The largest offer by far on our list is a $2,500 no-sweat first bet from FanDuel Sportsbook. This new user promo is the one for any sports bettor who wants to throw down a significant first wager with a bit of a safety net.

If you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook, you’ll get back up to $2,500 in bonus bets to use on other betting markets in the NBA and more if your first cash bet loses. If it wins, however, you’ll collect cash winning and the no-sweat bet will simply go away.

Lock-in a $2,500 no-sweat first bet from FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking here.

Caesars Sportsbook’s Full Caesar Includes $1,250 Bet and More

Caesars Sportsbook has a three-bonus offer for new bettors to take advantage of. If your first bet loses, you’ll receive bonus bets to use on other games, including the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, and MLB games. Not only does the “Full Caesar” offer include a huge $1,250 first bet on Caesars, but also a set of perks for the Caesars Rewards program.

The other parts of this offer are 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. The Tier Credits will accrue over time and unlock higher offer tiers in the rewards program. Your Reward Credits are redeemable for hotel stays, entertainment experiences, and dining at Caesars Hotels and Resorts.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL for a $1,250 first bet and more.

BetMGM Brings $1,000 First Bet for NBA Finals

Another strong first-bet offer on our list of NBA Finals sportsbook promos comes with up to $1,000 back in bonus bets from BetMGM. If you register for an account, you’ll either walk away with a cash profit after winning your first bet, or five bonus bets with a loss. You can split the five bonus bets up for use on other games, rather than have to wager them all on the same market.

BetMGM also has a lengthy list of odds boosts and featured same-game parlays. Plus, you can head to the promotions section of the app for in-app promos. This includes a $25 same-game parlay insurance promo that will return bonus bets if exactly one leg of your SGP loses.

Secure a $1,000 first bet for the NBA Finals when you click here to sign up with BetMGM.

Bet $1, Get $200 Bonus Win or Lose with Bet365

Our final pick for a standout NBA Finals promo is a Bet $1, Get $200 bonus offer from bet365. If you want to lock-in a 200x return on your first cash bet no matter what, simply sign up via our links. Keep in mind that this promo is only available to bettors in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

Another great offer from bet365 is the early payout promo. Bettors who wager on the Heat or Nuggets to win will earn a moneyline win no matter what if their team takes a 20+ point lead at any point in the game.

Click here to Bet $1, Get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you wager on the NBA Finals with bet365.

21+ and in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.