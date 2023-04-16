NBA Playoffs FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 bonus bets

FanDuel Sportsbook pinned its ears back for the NBA Playoffs, releasing a can’t-miss registration promotion for new users. A FanDuel promo code gives away a bank of house funds to anyone placing a nominal qualifying wager.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS BET NOW

You can implement that FanDuel promo code by simply clicking a link on this page to register your first-time account. As a result, any $5+ first wager (win or lose) unlocks $150 worth of unrestricted bonus bets, ready for use.

The NBA Playoffs shot out of a cannon yesterday with two heavy favorites dominating the early games. After that, we got exciting matchups between the Cavs-Knicks and Kings-Warriors. Sunday promises four more games as the rest of the playoff series get underway. This promotion’s bonus bets are valid in the NBA, but you can also use them in any other sport.

Click here to automatically install our FanDuel promo code, activating a slam-dunk Bet $5, Get $150 bonus bets opportunity.

Employ FanDuel Promo Code for Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

There’s only one thing that could possibly make the start of the NBA and NHL Playoffs more exciting. That one thing is the ability to collect $150 worth of bonus bets automatically from FanDuel Sportsbook. Our links install a FanDuel promo code for you that triggers a Bet $5, Get $150 bonus opportunity. By locking in any $5+ initial wager, regardless of its outcome, sign-ups are promised $150 in bonus bets.

If the qualifying wager does happen to grade as a win, the registrant sees those profits in addition to the $150 bonus. The $150 works as a pool of house funds from which the patron can create any bonus bets they want. To clarify, new members get to make bets in any increments, in any sports markets, using any wager types. Prop bets, parlays, adjusted spreads/totals, moneylines and more are on the table here. It’s easy to see how this is a must-have with the upcoming playoff games on-tap. Furthermore, any profits you earn with your $150 worth of bonus bets turn into withdrawable cash.

Utilize FanDuel Promo Code in Four Basic Steps

FanDuel Sportsbook knew that many individuals would jump at this opportunity to collect guaranteed bonus bets. After all, it’s the perfect opportunity to bet on the NBA and NHL Playoffs on the house’s dime. Therefore, the industry leaders made the bonus acquisition process quick and painless. So, with the four steps below, you can secure your bonus bets in a matter of minutes:

At first, click here or any of this page’s links to automatically engage our exclusive FanDuel promo code, unlocking this offer.

or any of this page’s links to automatically engage our exclusive FanDuel promo code, unlocking this offer. Subsequently, register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by providing all necessary pieces of personal info. To clarify, this registration process is fairly standard, requiring things like name, address, birthdate, etc.

Third of all, you need to deposit $10+ into your new account via any secure method.

Finally, you can lock in any first wager for $5 or more, triggering the release of your $150 worth of bonus bets.

Participating states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Important Trends in Wolves-Nuggets Game 1 Matchup

Minnesota and Denver will be the last of the eight NBA Playoff series to get underway. The Timberwolves and Nuggets will tip-off at 10:30p ET on Sunday night in Denver. The Nuggets are currently 7.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, with the total currently set at 224.5.

Once registered using our FanDuel promo code, many of today’s sign-ups will want to bet on this 1v8 matchup. For anyone considering making a qualifying or bonus bet in this game, we compiled some of relevant trends:

The Timberwolves are 20-8 ATS in their last 28 Sunday games.

The Nuggets are 18-8 ATS in their last 26 home games.

Minnesota has played under the total in seven of its last nine games following a SU win by 11+ points.

The “over” has cashed in 18 of Denver’s last 24 conference quarterfinals games.

The Wolves are 6-1 ATS in the last seven overall head-to-head meetings. Going back further, they are also 24-7 ATS in their last 31 trips to Denver.

Click here to automatically install our FanDuel promo code, activating a slam-dunk Bet $5, Get $150 bonus bets opportunity.