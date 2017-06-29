Nets could look to sign these 3 players this offseason as rebuild continues

Despite tons of cap space, don’t expect the Nets to pursue the big-name free agents of the 2017 offseason.The late …

Despite tons of cap space, don’t expect the Nets to pursue the big-name free agents of the 2017 offseason.

The late June trade that sent Brook Lopez to the Lakers for D’Angelo Russell hammered home the idea that Brooklyn is committed to rebuilding through youth. Russell, along with Caris LeVert and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, are the type of players most likely to stick around long-term.

But, much like last year’s addition of Jeremy Lin, the Nets will make some additions as they look to develop the culture and identity of their young team.

Here are some players, all restricted free agents, the Nets could look to add when the new league year begins Saturday.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

The swingman will be hard to pry away from the Pistons, even with a max offer. However, the 24-year-old’s defense on the perimeter, developing shooting touch and age make him a great fit for the culture and needs of the Nets.

Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. also would be a great get for the same reasons but likely is out of their reach.

JaMychal Green

The blue-collar Green, 27, is a perfect addition for head coach Kenny Atkinson’s locker room.

Brooklyn could use a power forward who can stretch the floor. Those players command a premium, so it might be wiser to nurture Green’s potential in that role after he went 55-for-145 (37.9%) from downtown last season.

Shabazz Muhammad

Unlike the aforementioned, he’s a turnstile on defense. But he’ll be 25 in November, was once a desirable prospect and remains an excellent athlete. He could make for a good reclamation project.

Asking Muhammad for instant offense off the bench would be ideal. It’s hard to see anyone on the current roster being any better in that role.