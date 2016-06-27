Nets offseason preview: Options aplenty for Brooklyn

Here’s a look at what might happen.

Brook Lopez is the Nets’ clear focal point on offense. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

The Nets enter the offseason with oodles of cap space to throw around. They easily could add a max-contract player and have room for in-demand role players, too.

That’s assuming a star finds Brooklyn the right situation, of course. Other than Brook Lopez the roster is mostly made up of young players and little else.

There are plenty of options at the Nets’ disposal entering July’s free-agent frenzy, and here’s a look at what might happen.

Who’s there?

Lopez remains the unquestioned focal point in new coach Kenny Atkinson’s offense. After him, roles are less clear.

Jarrett Jack could return if his deal is fully guaranteed by Thursday, but he’s coming off season-ending knee surgery on his ACL.

Swingman Bojan Bogdanovic likely would continue to start and help score on the outside.

Caris LeVert, the first-round pick in last week’s draft reportedly coming in exchange for Thaddeus Young, could contribute as a shooter right away. Second-round pick Isaiah Whitehead, a Brooklyn native, could find a role.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Chris McCullough, 2015 first-round picks, will be back. Also, scoring-minded reserve guard Sean Kilpatrick also has a year left on his contract.

What do they need?

Oh, the Nets need a lot. They’re set at center with Lopez, at least.

A true starting point guard would be a wise investment. Even if Jack returns, he’s not a strong facilitator and is better suited to lead the reserve unit.

Hollis-Jefferson can develop into a strong perimeter defender, but just about everywhere else needs help at that end.

A stretch four with a nose for tracking down rebounds could fit well alongside Lopez, too.

What could they do?

Mike Conley is the ideal target at the point. He brings veteran leadership and has the right style of play to mesh well with Lopez.

Ryan Anderson could fit well next to Lopez, as long as a hard-nosed rebounder is brought in to back him up. Bismack Biyombo comes to mind for that role.

Brooklyn can’t afford all of these players, but a combination could put the Nets’ rebuilding efforts under new general manager Sean Marks on the right track.