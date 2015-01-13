New York City FC adds USMNT midfielder Diskerud

A study by the University of Missouri found that people face serious psychological and physiological effects when separated from their smartphone. Photo Credit: GEORGIA KRAL

New York City FC boasts a new World Cup alumnus.

The club announced the signing of midfielder Mix Diskerud yesterday. Diskerud played for the U.S. Men’s National Team at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA world cups — although he did not make an appearance in last year’s competition in Brazil — and spent the last three seasons with Rosenborg in Norway.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Mix coming to play in New York,” said Claudio Reyna, NYCFC’s sporting director, in a statement released by the team. “He’s one of the brightest young talents in U.S. soccer and will be a fantastic addition to our club and to MLS.”

Diskerud, 24, has scored five goals in 25 international appearances for the USMNT since 2010. NYCFC used their top position in the allocation ranking, which gave the team priority to sign a U.S. national team player coming to MLS from outside the country, to make the move. His contract with Rosenborg had expired after the 2014 season.

“New York City FC have made my wish as an American a reality by giving me the opportunity to play and live in the U.S.,” Diskerud said.