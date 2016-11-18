New York City FC defender Andoni Iraola announces retirement

Andoni Iraola made 25 starts for New York City FC this season. Photo Credit: @NYGovCuomo via Twitter

After a year and a half with New York City FC, Andoni Iraola put his boots away for good Thursday as he announced his retirement.

Iraola, 34, made 40 appearances for NYCFC during his time, helping the second-year club reach the MLS playoffs for the first time this fall. The right back started in 25 games for NYCFC this year, logging 2,180 minutes in 2016.

The Spaniard began his career in his native country, playing for Athletic Bilbao before making the jump over the Atlantic. Over his 16-year run, Iraola also played for the Spanish national team, earning seven caps from 2008-2011.

Iraola made sure to acknowledge his fans before leaving the club for good.

“I have tried to give the best of me in all senses on and off the field,” Iraola told NYCFC.com. “From this moment on, I will continue to support this club — now as a fan.”