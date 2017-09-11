New York Giants: Playing blame game with offense after Sunday’s loss to Dallas Cowboys

When asked to evaluate the Giants after their 19-3 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night in Dallas, Ben McAdoo …

When asked to evaluate the Giants after their 19-3 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night in Dallas, Ben McAdoo did not mince words.

“I know no part of the offense was functional tonight,” the second-year head coach told reporters.

Big Blue’s three points is their lowest total since 2014 and their worst against Jerry Jones’ boys since 2003. There is plenty of blame to be found on all fronts, but here are the three biggest culprits.

Offensive line

The O-line as a whole was the biggest question mark headed into the season, and they lived down to their billing at AT&T Stadium.

Eli Manning was sacked three times and hit four times. He never had a clean pocket and was pressured seemingly every snap. It’s a blessing that Manning has some new toys to throw to this season, but it will all be for naught if he does not have the time to find them.

Paul Perkins

Some semblance of a running game could have provided some relief for the 36-year-old Manning, but Perkins failed to deliver.

The second-year back carried the ball seven times for just 16 yards, averaging 2.3 a carry. His longest gain went for a paltry three yards. His struggles bolstered the team’s worst performance on the ground — 35 yards — since November 2015.

Eli Manning

The quarterback could have done more in finding his new receivers.

Brandon Marshall, signed in the offseason after the Jets parted ways with the veteran, was supposed to be a difference maker, particularly with Odell Beckham Jr. still out nursing an ailing left ankle. But Manning targeted his new weapon only four times, with their only connection a meaningless 10-yard hookup in the waning moments.

Continuing a trend from last season, the Giants struggled as Manning failed to maximize his pass attempts. They went 2-4 in 2016 when he averaged fewer than six yards per attempt. Manning averaged 5.8 on Sunday.