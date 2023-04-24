NFL Rumors: Jets, Packers “re-engage” on Aaron Rodgers ahead of 2023 Draft

Perhaps this is the light at the end of the tunnel so many people were waiting for between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers.

Just three days from the 2023 NFL Draft, and after weeks of reportedly being radio silent with each other, the two teams have begun to re-engage in trade discussions for four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers — according to a report from Ian Rapaport of NFL Network. Rapaport later went on to say that while a deal was not imminent, the hope was a deal could be completed by later this week.

The timing of this rumor is very significant for both teams. The Jets have three picks in the top 50 overall selections of the draft and Green Bay has been stuck with finding the right compensation to match the value of losing a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback. There is also the simple fact that the Packers could potentially owe close to $60 million in guaranteed money to their former Super Bowl-winning quarterback — for any team to try and trade for Rodgers, agreeing on the financials will be as important as figuring out trade compensation.

Green Bay will want to get a deal done ahead of the start of the NFL Draft. Securing as much draft compensation as possible can be very key to the future health of the organization. Last month, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst stated a first-round pick would not be a necessity to complete a deal for the star quarterback.

While a first won’t be required from the Jets, any compensation they do send over will be complex. Green Bay would want a draft pick from this year’s class while also collecting picks over the next couple of years. With Rodgers being 39 years old, and already having previous thoughts of retiring this season, there would be no guarantee he returns for another season after the 2023 year concludes. Therefore, the Jets are looking to gain some level of draft compensation to protect future assets should Rodgers hang his cleats up after just one more year.

This has reportedly been a major point in the latest hurdles the Jets and Packers are looking to cross.

Most major trades in the NFL move pretty slowly until a set deadline has been put forth. So while it’s been weeks since the Jets and Packers have actually spoken to each other, the re-engagement of discussions shows both teams want to get this deal done before the NFL Draft begins on Thursday.

But as usual, there is no guarantee a deal is done, and any deal done after the NFL Draft this weekend is a win for New York.

