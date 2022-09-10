NY sports betting: first full NFL season brings massive offers from top apps

The first full NFL regular season for NY sports betting is already underway, but Sunday marks the first time that New York sports fans will have the opportunity to wager on a full season of games. While the state launched its betting operations in January, just ahead of NFL Week 18 games, in-market teams like the Giants and Jets were long out of contention. A new season brings renewed optimism, and this season it also brings an opportunity to wager on these teams in addition to 30 others. Despite operations now in its ninth month, the NY sports betting market remains relatively young, and operators are still engaged in a battle to earn the business of prospective bettors throughout this coming season.

While New York has a variety of different sports betting sites for players to try, three stand above all the others. DraftKings, FanDuel, and Caesars are the clear market leaders, and this weekend, the ability to play with some crazy NFL specials will be in play.

Given kickoff around the entire league awaits, we’ve assemble a quick reference guide on how to best wager as NY sports betting action figures to rev up this weekend.

NY Sports Betting Enters First Full Season

With NY sports betting now entering its first full season, the top sportsbook operators, apps, and betting sites are going at it in a fight for customers. With that battle underway, players can secure a number of odds boosts, free bets, no-brainers, and bet insurance specials from betting sites like Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel and more.

DraftKings Looks to Take Over NY Sports Betting

If you watched the Thursday night opener between the Bills and Rams, one thing became clear — DraftKings is all-in this season. Kevin Hart commercials, in-game ad presence, and a wild bet $5, get $200 offer has been immensely popular this month. With this special, new players can sign up and wager just $5 on any football game to receive a $200 bonus. This offer pairs up with a special insurance that pays out early wins if your team gets up by at least 10 points. In our estimation, this is the best overall sign up offer of the weekend.

FanDuel Can Cement Its Status as Leader

FanDuel Sportsbook has set the pace in legal sports betting markets around the country, and it is doing the same for NY sports betting in the early going. Using strong advertising presence, an easy-to-use app, and building off its daily fantasy success from the prior decade, it has emerged as a go-to. This weekend, players will utilize a bet $5, get $150 bonus that pays out instantly. Players will also be able to wager on any Week 1 NFL game with a $10 no-sweat bet, receiving a refund in the event it loses.

Caesars NY Promo Code: A $1,250 Bet on the House

Caesars Sportsbook NY was immensely popular when NY sports betting first launched and it will look to recapture the magic this football season. Ads featuring J.B. Smoove and the Manning brothers are back, as are strong new user specials. Players can jump in with a $1,250 first bet on the house and catch a site credit refund if it doesn’t win. With over 80 odds boosts available this weekend, including boosts on all 14 Sunday NFL games, and separate 33% profit boosts on an NFL parlay and same-game parlay, Caesars has a great collective offering.

