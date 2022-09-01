The 4 best NY sports betting promos for Labor Day weekend

With college football back in full swing and MLB action heating up, Labor Day Weekend is a big one for sports fans in New York. That also means it’s a big one in terms of the best NY sports betting promos. This weekend marks the first time the state’s bettors will have an opportunity to place legal online wagers on college football regular season action. While operations went live just in time for college football’s championship game earlier this year, now players will have full weekly slates of action to tackle. And, of course, NFL Week 1 kickoff is just about a week away, which presents an entirely different set of opportunities.

In-market players who are looking to bet college football, MLB action, and/or any other events on the board this Labor Day Weekend can lock down an onslaught of NY sports betting promos spanning free bets and no-brainers.

The Best NY Sports Betting Promos for Labor Day Weekend

In this how-to guide, we will take a look at four different prominent sportsbooks which offer well over $2,000 in total value. Notably, DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, and PointsBet are each bringing aggressive ways to bet college football and other action in New York.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $200 on College Football Week 1

Our first NY sports betting promo available this weekend comes from one of the market’s best overall apps in DraftKings. This weekend, players will get an immediate 40 to 1 return on investment by wagering $5 on any college football game. Win or lose, the app will hand out a $200 free bet bonus. This bonus can be applied to any market — including NFL Week 1 games, MLB, or, well, anything else the app offers odds on.

Moreover, bettors can get a head start on the NFL opener between Buffalo and Los Angeles by taking advantage of a unique offer that guarantees payout no matter what happens, as long as the side you back leads by at least seven points at any point in the game.

Click here to get DraftKings and grab this $200 free bet bonus now.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Get $150 Instantly, No-Sweat Bet

FanDuel is brining a bit of a 1-2 combo to its NY sports betting promos selection this weekend. Not only can players jump in any bet any game with a $5 wager that promptly turns around a $150 bonus. They can back it up by also grabbing a no-sweat bet on any Week 1 college football game. Take on Oregon-Georgia, Notre Dame-Ohio State, or any other matchup with this no-sweat $10 bet.

With a nice insurance policy and $150 in free bets to work with, players can go to work with both some flexibility and margin for error.

Click here and deposit at least $10 to secure these FanDuel bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook: Get $1,250 Back, Boosts, More

Caesars Sportsbook has long offered some of the most aggressive NY sports betting promos, and it will live up to its billing this weekend by offering new users the biggest single-bet insurance policy on the market. Players can deposit and wager as little as $10, as much as $1,250 and grab a site credit refund should the wager lose. Meanwhile, the app will offer enhanced odds on weekend baseball games and several college football matchups. Those interested in incentives outside of a sportsbook app will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Caesars Reward credits, which can be redeemed on entertaining, dining, and hotel accomodations.

Click here to use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL and get these specials.

PointsBet Gives 4 Risk-Free Bets

What’s better than one risk-free bet? How about four risk-free bets. That’s exactly what PointsBet is bringing with its NY sports betting promos this weekend. New players can sign up and get four separate risk-free bets ranging from $10 to $200 apiece.

Click here to get this offer from PointsBet.