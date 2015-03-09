NYCFC opens more seats at Yankee Stadium for MLS home debut

The 400-level seats at Yankee Stadium no longer are reserved just for those catching tower home runs and high foul …

The upper deck will be open as New York City FC makes its MLS home debut on Sunday, March 15, the team announced Monday. NYCFC will host the New England Revolution.

“It was only 10 days ago that we announced that the 300 level will be open,” NYCFC president Tom Glick said in a statement. “Now with more than 30,000 sold, we have decided to open even more seats. New Yorkers clearly want to be part of this landmark moment for our club and for soccer and we are giving them every opportunity to come and support their new team.”

NYCFC played to a 1-1 tie against Orlando on Sunday in the franchise’s first game.

The team also announced that it has sold more than 15,000 season tickets.