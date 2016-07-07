NYCFC rookie Jack Harrison named MLS Player of the Week

In five appearances this season, Harrison has registered two goals and a two assists.

Jack Harrison tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 2-0 victory over the Red Bulls. Photo Credit: New Line Cinema / Matt Kennedy

New York City FC rookie Jack Harrison on Wednesday was named MLS Player of the Week for his performance during the season’s 17th week.

The 19-year-old midfielder helped lead his club to first place in the Eastern Conference after earning their first-ever New York Derby victory over the rival New York Red Bulls on Sunday, winning 2-0. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft, contributed a goal and an assist during the club’s season-high third consecutive win.

