This summer will put the New York City FC’s depth to one of their biggest tests in the franchise’s young history.

The Blues, already without both Ronald Matarrita and Rodney Wallace for the next few weeks while with Costa Rica for the World Cup, will now miss midfielder Yangel Herrera for what could be the next few months or more.

“We have to wait,” head coach Patrick Vieira said after Wednesday’s training session regarding the full report of Herrera’s injury. “I can tell you that it doesn’t look good at all.”

Herrera was tackled hard by Houston’s Alejandro Fuenmayor in NYCFC’s 3-1 loss at the Houston Dynamo last Friday night and was taken off the pitch by a stretcher. He was wheeled out of BBVA Compass Stadium and sent to a hospital for evaluation of the injury. Tommy McNamara subbed in early for the injured Herrera.

“That was a bad challenge, and I still don’t understand how [Fuenmayor] wasn’t sent off,” Vieira said. “You know we always want to be optimistic, but it doesn’t look good.”

Herrera has been a defensive staple for NYCFC (7-3-3) this season, starting every match.

“Yangel’s been a big part of the success that we’ve had so far,” Vieira said. “But that will give the opportunity to players who didn’t play much to step in and try to show how good they are.”

The Blues return to action Saturday night against Orlando City SC at Yankee Stadium.