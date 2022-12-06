OBJ visit with the Bills went ‘as good as it could go’ says Von Miller

There has been much speculation over the last few weeks about where Odell Beckham Jr. (OBJ) will end up signing. We know he’s narrowed his choices down to the Giants, Bills, and Cowboys, but fans and reporters have been hunting for any scraps of news to get more insight on where the top free-agent wide receiver will land.

This weekend, some of that news trickled out of a late-night livestream hosted by Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller. Miller, who regularly interacts with fans on his live streams, ended this particular one by mentioning why he hadn’t talked about OBJ’s visit earlier.

He assured Bills fans that the visit “went as good as it could go.”

Beckham Jr. arrived in Buffalo over the weekend after visiting with the New York Giants at the end of last week. On his first night in Buffalo, he was treated to a meal cooked by celebrity chef Darian Bryan, the menu for which was posted on social media.

Looks like the #Bills called in the big guns during OBJ’s visit… 👀 @DarianChef pic.twitter.com/xs6ksD2lhB — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) December 3, 2022

Von Miller mentioned that “We had dinner last night; it was great.” The next morning, OBJ “came in and saw the facilities today; it was great, man. He said he gave us A+ on everything.”

While many speculate that the wide receiver wants to end up in a big city with bright lights like Dallas or New York, Miller mentioned that OBJ is actually a fan of another city that nobody has really been mentioning. “The guy like Toronto. Toronto is right down the street.”

Whether or not Toronto, good food, and the chance to play for the current Super Bowl favorite are enough reasons to lure OBJ to Buffalo is still to be decided. As Miller said, “it’s over. It’s done.” Now it’s time to let the wide receiver “finish out his sh*$,” which included his visit to the Dallas Cowboys early this week. Then, ostensibly, the football world will find out where he ends up.

While some have speculated that OBJ doesn’t have much left in the tank after two ACL injuries, there is little medical evidence to suggest as much. The wide receiver is just 30 years old and will be 10 months removed from ACL surgery at the beginning of this month. As Dr. Edwin Porras, a physical therapist who goes by Football Injury Doc, mentioned on Twitter, “if he’s been grindin’, he should be ready.”

Whether he’s been grinding and can help a contender or not is just another mystery that will hopefully be revealed in the next few days. Until then, as Miller said, “we just got to wait and see.”

