Ohio sports betting promos: get ready for New Year’s Day launch now

Ohio sports betting is set to go live on January 1, 2023. There are multiple pre-registration offers that remain available up until the state gives online sports betting operators the green light to go live.

Below you will find our picks for the best Ohio sports betting promos, including free bets, an NBA League Pass subscription, a chance at getting Cleveland Cavaliers tickets, and more.

Bettors in the Buckeye State have known for quite some time that New Year’s Day would serve as the launch day for Ohio online sports betting. Prospective players can still lock in a number of valuable bonuses and more before the pre-registration window closes. Below, you will find offers from Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM, Barstool Sportsbook, and bet365.

Caesars Ohio Sportsbook’s $100 Bonus, Cavaliers Tickets Giveaway

The first offer on our list of Ohio sports betting promos includes a pair bonuses from Caesars Sportsbook Ohio. The first offer is a $100 pre-launch bonus. This will convey as four $25 free bets, which you can use on games in any sports league.

As for the second part of the offer, it’s an especially enticing one for basketball fans. Any player who signs up early will be entered to win tickets to a Cleveland Cavaliers game. Plus, once the app goes live, you’ll be able to take advantage of a new user promo offer, though that offer has not been announced yet.

Click here and use Caesars Ohio promo code AMNYTIX for a $100 bonus and a shot at Cleveland Cavaliers tickets.

DraftKings Ohio Offers $200 Pre-Registration Bonus,

DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio is offering all prospective players a $200 bonus in free bets when they pre-register for an account. This is the largest guaranteed bonus on our list of available offers.

As if that weren’t enough, DraftKings Sportsbook will also enter pre-registrants into a $100k free bet contest. Five players will win a $100k free bet to use in the app. When the DraftKings Ohio app goes live, you’ll also be able to access a new user promo. Recently DraftKings Sportsbook launched in Maryland with a Bet $5, Get $200 bonus offer, which could potentially make its way to the Buckeye State.

Lock in a $200 pre-registration bonus from DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook when you click here.

FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio Gives $100 Bonus, 3-Month NBA League Pass Subscription

Another sensational two-part Ohio sports betting promos offer comes from FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio. What makes this offer especially unique is that it comes with a bonus that will be available for use as soon as you pre-register.

The immediate bonus comes in the form of a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass. This service gives basketball fans access to watch all out-of-market games. Additionally, players who pre-register will receive $100 in free bets and be eligible for a new user promo. FanDuel has been running a no-sweat first bet promo in other states over the past few months and could look to do the same in Ohio.

Secure a $100 bonus and a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass when you sign up early with FanDuel Ohio by clicking here.

BetMGM Ohio Provides $200 Pre-Launch Bonus

BetMGM Ohio has a huge $200 pre-launch bonus available to pre-registrants in Ohio. Those who sign up early will be able to use their $200 in free bets on a variety of games in the NFL, NBA, NHL, college football, college basketball, and more.

The “King of Sportsbooks” has a number of great in-app promos available to players, which will make their way to Ohio as well. This includes one-game parlay insurance, which backs a player’s qualifying bet with site credit if the wager loses.

Click here to pre-register with BetMGM Ohio and get a $200 bonus.

Barstool Ohio Sportsbook Gives Players $100 Pre-Registration Bonus

Prospective bettors in Ohio have the chance to secure a $100 bonus from Barstool Sportsbook. This offer is unique is one of the more unique Ohio sports betting promos, as it is comprised of two separate offers. The first is $50 in sportsbook bonus cash. These funds will be eligible for use on games in any sports league. The second bonus comes as mycash, which is a virtual currency you can use toward the purchase of Barstool Sportsbook merchandise.

Once Barstool Sportsbook Ohio goes live in the Buckeye State, you will have full access to a new user promo. The sportsbook has not yet announced what that new user offer will look like, but bettors in other states currently have access to $1,000 in first bet insurance.

Secure a $100 pre-launch bonus with Barstool Ohio promo code AMNYOH5050 when you click here.

bet365 Ohio Offers $100 Early Sign-Up Bonus

The final offer on our list of Ohio sports betting promos comes from bet365 Ohio. Prospective sports bettors who sign up will receive a $100 in free bets. You’ll be able to use these free bets on launch day, which coincides with a loaded slate of Sunday NFL Week 17 games.

Once the app goes live, you’ll be able to access a Bet $1, Get $200 bonus promo as well. This offer is a great one that will convey a $200 bonus win or lose. If you pre-register and access this new user promo after launch, you’ll have $300 in free bets available on your first day of betting.

Click here to pre-register for a $100 bonus from bet365 Ohio.

