2024 Olympics: LeBron James, Kevin Durant lift Team USA basketball to rout of Serbia 110-84

Paris 2024 Olympics – Basketball – Men’s Group Phase – Group C – Serbia vs United States of America – Lille, Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Villeneve-d’Ascq, France – July 28, 2024. Lebron James of United States in action REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Defending champions the United States won their Group C opener against Serbia 110-84 in front of an ecstatic crowd in one of the most anticipated games of the Olympics men’s basketball tournament at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium on Sunday.

Serbia started well and refused to buckle under the pressure of the Americans, with the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and silver medalist Nikola Jokic leading the way making 20 points.

But the fluidity of coach Steve Kerr’s U.S. team and their potent combination of old stalwarts LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry and newcomers Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton proved too much for the Europeans.

Durant came off the bench to score 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field while James chipped in 21 with nine assists and eight rebounds on 9-of-13 shooting.

James is at his fourth Olympics after missing out on Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. Another gold medal would tie him with Carmelo Anthony on three golds and one bronze.

South Sudan kicked off their Olympic men’s basketball campaign with a convincing 90-79 win over Puerto Rico in Group C while Spain’s women defeated China 90-89 in overtime in Group A at the Pierre Mauroy stadium on Sunday.

Puerto Rico dominated the first half with an impressive display of shooting, Jordan Howard hitting three-pointers to give them a six-point lead at the end of the second quarter.

As unstoppable as they looked, however, an ankle injury forced Jose Alvarado to leave the court moments before the break. The New Orleans NBA forward returned for the second half, but it proved to be a turning point as South Sudan grew in confidence to move ahead.

Carlik Jones led the African team’s comeback with 19 points, and the crowning moment for South Sudan was Wenyen Gabriel’s thunderous dunk with one minute remaining to give his country its first Olympic basketball victory – only the second by an African country since 1996.

Spain’s women overcame a tough challenge from China led by Yueru Li, who scored 31 points, rallying in the final quarter to draw level at 76-76 on a three-pointer from guard Leonor Rodriguez with six seconds remaining.

The Spaniards’ teamwork paid off as Megan Gustafson and Maria Araujo made the most of their opportunities and Rodriguez sealed the win with a free shot after being fouled 13 seconds from the end of the game.

