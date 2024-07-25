Everything you need to know about the Summer Olympics

The Summer Olympics are officially kicking off in Paris on July 26, with spectators from around the world tuning in to cheer on their athletes as they go for the gold.
For the next 16 days, New Yorkers (and Americans across the country) will watch with bated breath to see how many medals the country will come home with. Here’s what you need to know as we gear up for the games this summer.
How to watch
Most of us will be tuning in from home to watch the Olympic games. From July 26 through Aug. 11, viewers can tune in on NBC to watch or stream on Peacock and NBC Olympic platforms: NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, and the NBC Olympics app.
How many medals does the USA have?
Obviously we don’t know the answer to this yet, but keep tabs on this page to see how many medals the United States will have throughout the games!
Meet the athletes
Check out some of these athletes that you’ll want to keep an eye out for as the games unfold.
Local competitors
More to watch
