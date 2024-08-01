Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

Olympics 2024: Team USA rowing takes first gold since 1960 in men’s four

By Posted on
Olympics Team USA rowing men's four
Paris 2024 Olympics – Rowing – Men’s Four Final A – Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium – Flatwater, Vaires-sur-Marne, France – August 01, 2024. Nick Mead of United States, Justin Best of United States, Michael Grady of United States and Liam Corrigan of United States react. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Team USA men’s gymnastics ended a 16-year medal drought by claiming silver earlier this week, but the Americans’ men’s four rowing just ended a barren spell that dwarfs the decade-and-a-half wait.

The US men’s four rowing squad took home gold on Thursday morning at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, ending a gold-medal drought that had lasted 64 years dating back to 1960. This is also the American men’s first medal of any kind in this event at an Olympic Games since 2012 when it took bronze.

Aug 1, 2024; Vaires-sur-Marne, France; Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan (USA) celebrate their gold medal in the men’s four during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Comprising of Nick Mead (bow position), Justin Best, Michael Grady, and Liam Corrigan (stroke position), the American foursome recorded a time of 5:49:03, jumping out to an early lead and never relinquishing it over the 2,000-meter (2,781 yards) race.

New Zealand took silver, finishing just .85 seconds behind the Americans, and Great Britain came away with the bronze more than three seconds later. 

For more on the Olympics, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Related Articles

More from around NYC