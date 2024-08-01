Olympics 2024: Team USA rowing takes first gold since 1960 in men’s four

Team USA men’s gymnastics ended a 16-year medal drought by claiming silver earlier this week, but the Americans’ men’s four rowing just ended a barren spell that dwarfs the decade-and-a-half wait.
The US men’s four rowing squad took home gold on Thursday morning at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, ending a gold-medal drought that had lasted 64 years dating back to 1960. This is also the American men’s first medal of any kind in this event at an Olympic Games since 2012 when it took bronze.
Comprising of Nick Mead (bow position), Justin Best, Michael Grady, and Liam Corrigan (stroke position), the American foursome recorded a time of 5:49:03, jumping out to an early lead and never relinquishing it over the 2,000-meter (2,781 yards) race.
New Zealand took silver, finishing just .85 seconds behind the Americans, and Great Britain came away with the bronze more than three seconds later.