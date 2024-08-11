Olympics 2024: Team USA on top of medal count at end of Paris Summer Games

Paris 2024 Olympics – Basketball – Men’s Victory Ceremony – Bercy Arena, Paris, France – August 10, 2024. Gold medallist Lebron James of United States poses with his medal. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Team USA was once again at the top of the medal count as the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris came to a close on Sunday.

The US women’s basketball team’s dramatic gold medal in the final event of the Summer Games drew the Americans level with China on 40 gold medals — Team USA got the tiebreaker with 44 silver medals compared to China’s 27.

In total, American Olympians won 126 total medals (40 gold, 44 silver, 42 bronze) — 35 more than second-place China.

Such a position is nothing new for Team USA. This is the fourth consecutive Summer Olympics and the seventh time in the last eight Summer Games in which they have topped the medal count during a span that dates back to Atlanta 1996. China is the only other nation to top the medal count at the Summer Olympics, which came on home soil in 2008.

Yufei Zhang, a swimmer representing China, led all athletes with six total medals won (one silver, five bronze) while French swimmer Leon Marchand topped the individual gold-medal chart with four. He also won a bronze to be one of just five Olympians to win five medals at the 2024 Games.

Two members of that five-medal club at these Summer Olympics were American swimmers Torri Huske and Regan Smith. As teammates, they won gold in the 4×100 medley relay and the 4x100m mixed medley relay.

Huske also took gold in the women’s 100m butterfly and silver in the 100m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle relay. Smith took silver in the 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, and 200m butterfly.

Gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Katie Ledecky — two of the greatest Olympians of all time — won four medals in Paris as did simmers Gretchen Walsh and Kate Douglass.

Of the 15 Olympians who won four or more medals, six were American.

2024 Summer Olympics medal table

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total United States 40 44 42 126 China 40 27 24 91 Japan 20 12 13 45 Australia 18 19 16 53 France 16 26 22 64 Netherlands 15 7 12 34 Great Britain 14 22 29 65 South Korea 13 9 10 32 Italy 12 13 15 40

Germany 12 13 8 33 New Zealand 10 7 3 20 Canada 9 7 11 27 Uzbekistan 8 2 3 13 Hungary 6 7 6 19 Spain 5 4 9 18 Sweden 4 4 3 11 Kenya 4 2 5 11 Norway 4 1 3 8 Ireland 4 0 3 7

Brazil 3 7 10 20

