Olympics 2024: Coco Gauff bounced from 3rd round in straight sets after controversial call

Paris 2024 Olympics – Tennis – Women’s Singles Third Round – Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France – July 30, 2024. Coco Gauff of United States talks with an official during her match against Donna Vekic of Croatia. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Coco Gauff, the No. 2 ranked women’s tennis player in the world and defending US Open champion, was bounced from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on Tuesday, losing in straight sets to Donna Vekic of Croatia, 7-6(7), 6-2.

In the sweltering heat at Roland Garros — the iconic home of the French Open — the 20-year-old American let a 5-2 lead in the first set slip away as Vekic saved three set points and then took the tiebreak.

The second set saw Vekic break Gauff in more ways than one in the sixth game to take a 4-2 lead. On a breakpoint for Vekic, a return headed for the baseline toward Gauff was called out by the referee before the American could return it. It prompted Gauff to miss the shot but after a review, the ball was deemed to be in, awarding the point to Vekic.

Gauff argued for several minutes with the referee and the umpire and broke down into tears. Vekic went on to win the next two games and the match for the upset.

NBC microphones could pick up Gauff saying, “It always happens to me on this court. I have to advocate for myself every time.”

“There’s been multiple times this year where that’s happened to me,” Gauff said after the match. “I felt like I always have to be an advocate for myself on the court. I felt that he called it before I hit, and I don’t think the ref disagreed. I think he just thought it didn’t affect my swing, which I felt it did.”

Gauff’s frustration had been slowly building on a day that saw her commit 21 unforced errors and seven double faults. She won just two of 11 net points and did not record an ace the entire match.

Despite the loss, Gauff’s Olympics are not over yet. She is competing in both the women’s doubles and mixed doubles in Paris.

“I want to come home with something,” Gauff said alluding to the prospects of winning a medal.

For more on Coco Gauff and the Olympics, visit AMNY.com