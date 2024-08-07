Quantcast
Olympics 2024: Gold at last as United States win cycling women’s team pursuit

Olympics cycling women's team pursuit
Paris 2024 Olympics – Track Cycling – Women’s Team Pursuit, Finals – For Gold – Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France – August 07, 2024. Chloe Dygert of United States celebrates after winning gold. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

The United States won the gold medal in the track cycling women’s team pursuit for the first time at the Olympics as they beat New Zealand in the final on Wednesday.

Britain defeated Italy to take the bronze medal.

For American Kristen Faulkner it was her second gold medal of the Games after she won the women’s road race.

Faulkner and teammates Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams and former road time trial world champion Chloe Dygert built up a healthy lead and victory looked a formality.

Paris 2024 Olympics – Track Cycling – Women’s Team Pursuit, Finals – For Gold – Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France – August 07, 2024. Jennifer Valente of United States, Lily Williams of United States, Chloe Dygert of United States and Kristen Faulkner of United States in action REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

They struggled to stay together in the final laps, however, and there were anxious moments as New Zealand closed the gap before the U.S. clinched victory in a time of 4:04.306 ahead of the Kiwis in 4:04.927.

There were emotional scenes at the finish as the Americans celebrated having been runners-up in 2012 and 2016 and third at the 2020 Games.

For more on the Olympics, visit AMNY.com

