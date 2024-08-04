Olympics 2024: USA women’s basketball downs Germany to sweep group stage, win streak at 58

Aug 4, 2024; Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France; United States guard Jackie Young (13) and shooting guard Diana Taurasi (12) celebrate in the second half against Germany in a women’s group C game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA basketball continued rolling at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Sunday, defeating Germany 87-68 to clinch an undefeated group stage ahead of the competition’s quarterfinal, which comes on Aug. 7.

The Americans defeated Japan 102-76 in their opener on July 29 before downing Belgium 87-74.

Guard Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces led all scorers with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, including a strong 5-of-8 showing from three-point range. Her Las Vegas teammate, A’ja Wilson added 14 points, and New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart contributed 13 of her own.

After getting outscored 19-16 in the first quarter, Team USA turned it on in the second by scoring 25 of the 35 points in the frame. By the end of the third quarter, the game was beyond any doubt with the Americans leading 69-46.

Efficiency on the glass helped set the tone. The US reeled in eight offensive rebounds compared to Germany’s three and were a plus-10 on the boards overall. The defensive rebounding directly played into what was an unstoppable American transition game as they outscored Germany in fast-break points 28-11.

Team USA’s depth also shone through to ensure the wave of attacks remained relentless. Their bench accounted for 52 points while Germany’s second unit mustered just 13.

The US machine keeps rolling at the Summer Games. The women’s squad has now won 58 consecutive games at the Olympics — the last time they lost was in 1992.

