Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Mets

Pete Alonso latest: Mets, Polar Bear apart on contract length

By Posted on
Pete Alonso Mets
Aug 4, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) walks against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and Scott Boras continue to wait out the market in hopes of getting a longer-term deal, but the Mets — among others — do not appear to be budging. 

After reports this week about Boras wanting a deal reminiscent of Prince Fielder’s nine-year, $214 pact with the Detroit Tigers in 2012, Jon Heyman of the New York Post clarified that Alonso is looking for a six-year deal. 

Six years is one fewer than the seven-year, $158 million extension the Mets offered Alonso during the summer of 2023. While he and Boras hoped his worth would improve this winter, a down 2024 campaign had the opposite impact. 

The 30-year-old Alonso posted a career-worst .788 OPS with 34 home runs and 88 RBI — the lowest outputs in a full 162-game season of his career. 

David Stearns Mets
David Stearns, President of Baseball Operations for the New York Mets, is speaking to the media during a press conference before the baseball game at Citi Field in Corona, N.Y., on August 16, 2024. (Photo by Gordon Donovan/NurPhoto)NO USE FRANCE

The Mets now appear to be unwilling to go that many years to set up a reunion with Alonso, as the play for them and other interested parties, including the Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, and Boston Red Sox, appears to be going with a shorter-term higher-AAV contract — perhaps something in the three-to-four-year range. 

Both president of baseball operations David Stearns and owner Steve Cohen have expressed hopes of bringing Alonso back, so if a concession or two was willing to be made, a deal could develop quickly. That being said, there is no end to this stalemate in sight, at least as of Thursday morning. 

For more on Pete Alonso and the Mets, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Related Articles

More from around NYC