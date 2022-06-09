PGA Tour suspends 17 players competing in LIV Golf events

The PGA Tour isn’t sitting idly by as some of its most recognizable faces prepare to compete in the upstart LIV Golf Series.

The organization announced on Thursday that it has suspended 17 members who are competing in the inaugural LIV Golf event, which began Thursday from the Centurion Club in London.

Those golfers, listed below, are no longer eligible to compete in Tour Events or the Presidents Cup as well as any other tours it sanctions.

Golfer Resigned PGA Tour Membership Notable wins Sergio Garcia Yes 2017 Masters Talor Gooch No 2021 RSM Classic Branden Grace Yes 2016 RBC Heritage Dustin Johnson Yes 2016 US Open, 2020 Masters Matt Jones No 2021 Honda Classic Martin Kaymer Yes 2010 PGA Championship, 2014 US Open Graeme McDowell Yes 2010 US Open Phil Mickelson No 3x Masters, 2x PGA Championship, 2013 The Open Kevin Na Yes 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge Andy Ogletree No 2019 Monroe Invitational Louis Oosthuizen Yes 2010 The Open Turk Pettit Yes 2021 Birck Boilermaker Classic Ian Poulter No 2018 Houston Open Charl Schwartzel Yes 2011 Masters Hudson Swafford No 2022 The American Express Peter Uihlein No 2013 Madeira Islands Open Lee Westwood Yes 2010 St. Jude Classic

“These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan wrote in a memo to the tour’s membership (h/t ESPN). “But they can’t demand the same PGA TOUR membership benefits, considerations, opportunities, and platform as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans, and our partners.

“You have made a different choice, which is to abide by the Tournament Regulations you agreed to when you accomplished the dream of earning a PGA Tour card and — more importantly — to compete as part of the preeminent organization in the world of professional golf.”

Monahan added that any other player who participates in LIV events will also be met with the same punishment.

LIV quickly released a statement of its own after the PGA Tour’s ruling, calling it “vindictive,” while “deepening the divide between the Tour and its members.”

“It’s troubling that the Tour, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing,” the statement continued. “This certainly is not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London, and beyond.

For more coverage of the war between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, visit AMNY.com