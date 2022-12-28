PointsBet Ohio promo code: get up to $700 in bet credits with early sign-up

There is still time to take advantage of this PointsBet Ohio promo code offer, but the pre-registration period is almost over. Ohio sports betting goes live on New Year’s Day. Until then, bettors can sign up early and start stacking up bonuses.

New players who redeem this PointsBet Ohio promo code offer and make an early deposit will earn $200 in bet credits. Additionally, players will be eligible for up to $500 in “Second Chance” bets after Ohio launches sports betting on January 1, 2023.

PointsBet Ohio is getting ready to join the party at one of the busiest times of the year. In fact, the first official day of Ohio sports betting lines up perfectly with an NFL Sunday. Bettors in the Buckeye State will be able to bet on the Browns, Bengals, and the rest of the NFL soon. In the meantime, grab this pre-launch bonus.

PointsBet Ohio Promo Code: Claim $200 in Bet Credits

The first aspect of this PointsBet Ohio promo is $200 in bonus cash. Remember, anyone who signs up during December and makes an initial qualifying deposit will grab this bonus.

Players will receive a $50 bonus bet for four consecutive weeks. These bonus bets will give bettors a month of bonuses. Given the fact that the NFL playoffs are approaching, it’s not a bad time to start collecting bonuses.

The PointsBet Ohio app is going to be one of the top options out there for football bettors. This pre-registration promo is yet another reason why football fans are in luck.

$500 in “Second Chance” Bets After Launch

As for the “Second Chance” bets, these are a little different than the bonus credit described above. Once a week for five consecutive weeks, players will get a “Second Chance” bet of up to $100.

Place a real-money wager on any game and if it wins, you take home the cash with no questions asked. However, if that bet loses, PointsBet Ohio willl issue a refund of up to $100 in bonuses.

So, over the course of the first five weeks of 2023, new players on PointsBet Ohio will be eligible for up to $700 in bonuses. It’s hard to top that offer.

Activating This PointsBet Ohio Promo Code Offer

Roll into the new year with one of the best promos on the market. Sign up and claim this PointsBet Ohio promo by following the detailed walkthrough below:

Click this link to sign up without needing a physical promo code.

to sign up without needing a physical promo code. Enter the necessary sign-up information to create an account.

Make a qualifying deposit to trigger this bonus offer.

Download the PointsBet Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Get $200 in bonus bets in addition to $500 in “Second Chance” bets.

