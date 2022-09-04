Quantcast
Sports

PointsBet promo code scores 4 risk-free bets to welcome college football, NFL return

By Russ Joy
The action-packed sports schedule this weekend brings with it a chance to capitalize on a strong offer with this PointsBet promo code.  New customers who take advantage of this offer will get 4 risk-free bets up to $200 each.  With non-stop sports action throughout Labor Day weekend, this offer is a great way to start your quest for winning bets.

New customers will get 4 risk-free bets up to $200 each when they activate the PointsBet promo code.  Activate the promo code via any of the links on this page to get started.

The sports schedule is loaded wherever you look.  College football continues throughout the weekend, MLB is in full swing and soccer is at a premium with matches from all of the major European leagues.  This promo offer gives you 4 risk-free bets, which means you can pick and choose games you like without being restricted to just one sport.  With this flexibility, this offer is perfect for multi-sport bettors.

Click here to get 4 risk-free bets up to $200 each when you activate the PointsBet promo code.  

PointsBet Promo Code Delivers 4 Big Risk-Free Bets

This promo code offer is a strong starting point.  What makes this offer so strong is easy to see, as you have four tries of up to $200 apiece to bet risk-free.  Each risk-free bet can be up to $200.  Customers will be able to place one risk-free bet on each of the first four days when they open an account.  For example, you can place a risk-free bet on one sport to start and different ones on each of the next three days.  You can vary the types of bets as well.  With the freedom to pick and choose multiple sports, plus the different bet markets, this is a bettor-friendly offer.  To get the maximum out of this offer, you can deposit $800.  This will give you four $200 risk-free bets.  You can also vary your approach and bet less.

How to Use the PointsBet Promo Code

New customers can get started with this offer right now.  The process is quick and easy.  Just follow the steps below:

  • Click here to start the sign up process and activate the PointsBet promo code.
  • Create an account and make your first deposit.
  • Place your first risk-free bet.

Remember, your risk-free bets can vary in amount and sports.  Any bets that loses will return you a free bet of the same amount.  For example, a $50 bet that loses mean you will receive a $50 free bet.

Other PointsBet Offers

In addition to the risk-free bets, customers can get other ways to benefit from using PointsBet.  One of these is Booster Odds, which provides featured bets with increased payouts.  These are available day-to-day and sport-to-sport.  There’s also the a Name A Bet feature.  This allows you to request a bet you want to make and get it priced.  You can do with ease with the PointsBet app.

Click here to get 4 risk-free bets up to $200 each when you activate the PointsBet promo code.

