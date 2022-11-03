Rangers break out retro jerseys for “perfection” battle with the Bruins

The New York Rangers are turning back the clock Thursday night when they face their biggest test of the 2022-23 season.

The Boston Bruins are 9-1-0, leading the league in goals scored and point differential. A six-game winning streak has made the Bruins a juggernaut in a loaded Eastern Conference with signature wins against the Penguins, Capitals, and Panthers.

For the Rangers, the unveiling of their retro “Liberty City” jerseys is a chance for the fans to connect with the team’s history, while also looking to see New York continue its three-game win streak.

Thursday night won’t be an easy road though. The Bruins have enjoyed their strong start to the season thanks to impeccable goaltending from Linus Ullmark and the “perfection line” continuing their dominance.

David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron have accounted for 28 points through the first ten games. Brad Marchand, who was lost for the first few games of the season due to hip surgery over the summer, has totaled four points in just two games.

While the Bruins offer a much tougher challenge than that of their previous foes, the gameplan though is relatively simple for the New York Rangers.

“I think we just need to play the same way we’ve been playing the last three games.” Alexis Lafreniere told AMNY. “They have a lot of skills and talent, just trying to be good in our end and make plays on their end.”

Lafreniere is part of an offense that is among the league lead in expected goals for, but just seventh in the Eastern Conference in goals scored. Boston’s “perfection line” also poses plenty of issues even with only playing two games together.

The Rangers aren’t changing their overall outlook of the team heading into Thursday night’s game.

“It doesn’t matter. You try to play the same way. Do what your good at and try to make plays every time you get the puck. You just have to prepare if it’s the same every time.” Lafreniere said.

It’s easier said than done to prepare for a Bruins team that is slowly getting to full strength with the return of Marchand and the imminent return of Charlie McAvoy. If the Rangers want to be seen as true Stanley Cup title contenders though, they will need to show up and show out against their toughest Eastern Conference opponent yet.

