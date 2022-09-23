Rangers excited to see Vincent Trocheck and Artmei Panarin working well together before 2022 season

Vincent Trocheck was Chris Drury’s top free agent acquisition in the offseason. After signing a seven-year, $39,375,000 deal two months ago, the latest question revolved around how Trocheck would fit in with one of the most talented offensive players in the game.

Just two days into camp and already the relationship between Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck has begun to blossom both off and on the ice.

“They are chatting a lot and having fun out there.” Gerard Gallant told AMNY after practice. “They talk a lot. I love the way they’re working.”

Trocheck had previous experience playing under Gallant while the two were a part of the Florida Panthers in the early 2010s. The former third-round pick had two of his top-scoring seasons when “Turk” was leading the charge. That experience and familiarity have already suited the new addition well.

“It’s been great. I’m having a blast. The organization is unbelievable. Having Turk in the past, it’s a familiar atmosphere. Just ready to get started.” Trocheck said.

While Trocheck and Panarin continue to work together, the skillsets of both players have been noticed to fit the other very well. Panarin was fourth in the entire NHL in assists last season pairing up with the likes of Ryan Strome and other second-liners.

For Trocheck, it’s clear that pairing up with a top player in the game suits him nicely for a potential career year.

“He’s a phenomenal hockey player. He’s a next-level passer. Thinks the game really well and it’s just a matter of me adjusting to his game and basically finding the open areas.” Trocheck added.

The former Panther and Hurricane star hasn’t logged a 30+ goal season in six seasons, but his importance to the team is felt outside of just scoring. The Rangers were in the middle of the pack in most scoring statistics last season with players like Andrew Copp Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome helping out at the trade deadline. But those players are gone and the production that was left with their departure in free agency now falls to the hands of players like Trocheck.

The new pairing between the two stars of Panarin and Trocheck is expected to increase the scoring chances for the newest Ranger and whoever is paired with them on the second line.

“It’s just a matter of finding each other whenever we’re open, if the shot is there, then take it and if it’s not, regroup and find one another,” Trocheck explained.

Stats don’t always match the on-ice presence that is felt when #16 is on the ice. As a penalty-killer, defender, and puck-handler, there are few in the league more complete than the one the Rangers just acquired. His head coach is more than aware as well of the work ethic that makes the Pittsburgh native a key addition to the club.

“Trocheck’s a hard worker. He’s been known for that his whole career. He’s in top shape and Panarin is having fun and they’re both working their tail off.” Gallant concluded.

As the New York Rangers continue to move through training camp, and preseason, the relationship between Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin could very well be the difference between the Rangers being cup contenders, and just merely an average team.

