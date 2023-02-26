Rangers’ future trade deadline plans altered by Ryan Lindgren’s injury

It seems the New York Rangers will have to hold off on a trade for Patrick Kane for at least a couple of extra days.

With the latest injury to Ryan Lindgren that will keep him out of Sunday’s contest, New York has had to scramble not just to find the cap space capable of acquiring the 3x Stanley Cup Winner, but also to have enough players to put a team on the ice according to the NHL CBA.

Lindgren’s exit in the Rangers’ 6-3 loss to Washington didn’t come without controversy. The top defender on the team was pushed into the boards by TJ Oshie and had the entire team in an uproar even after the game.

“A guy’s got no chance to protect himself. I’m disappointed it wasn’t a penalty, a five-minute major. For me, it’s a cheap hit.” Rangers’ head coach Gerard Gallant said after the game.

With Lindgren listed as “day-to-day” according to the team’s coaching staff, the Rangers have announced hours before Sunday’s game against Los Angeles that center, Ryan Carpenter has been recalled from Hartford while Jake Leschyshyn cleared waivers and has been sent down to Hartford.

Carpenter’s call-up complicates the Blueshirts’ future plans for a potential deal with Patrick Kane. Chris Johnston of TSN Hockey reported earlier Sunday that the blueprints for a deal between the Blackhawks and Rangers were agreed upon, but due to the tight cap limitations the Rangers have, a deal cannot be made until Wednesday.

That timeline is expected to be pushed off later due to the injury of Lindgren. New York must field a minimum of 18 skaters. The expectation now is that a deal for Kane cannot be made until Thursday at the earliest.

There does seem to be good news on the Rangers’ injury front as well. While the cap management leaves the team in a delicate state over the next few games, Lindgren’s injury is not expected to be serious at this time.

Still, for a team coming off four-straight losses, hovering around the league minimum for skaters in a playoff race isn’t the best when you look at the way New York plays.

Even if the end goal is to have Patrick Kane in a Blueshirts uniform by the end of the week.

For more New York Rangers news, turn to AMNY.com