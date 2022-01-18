Quantcast
Rangers

Rangers release NFT products ahead of Henrik Lundqvist Night at MSG

Rangers NFT Henrik Lundqvist Night
Photo courtesy of MSG Sports

In anticipation of Henrik Lundqvist Night at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, the New York Rangers announced the release of their first-ever Rangers NFT products to help commemorate the celebration of the franchise’s legendary goaltender.

Available at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, more than 5,000 limited edition items that include tiered prizes and experiences for the ceremonies before the Jan. 28 game against the Minnesota Wild will be available at Rangers.dropshop.io. Fans can either bid on or purchase items, with auctions ending at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25. Buy-now options will end on January 30.

Henrik Lundqvist
Henrik Lundqvist/Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Per the Rangers, these NFT products will be broken up into three tiers — common, rare, and legendary:

  • Common: Includes a digital commemorative ticket for Henrik Lundqvist Night. In total, 5,000 digital tickets will be available for $20 apiece.
  • Rare: A digital commemorative ticket for the Henrik Lundqvist Night game, plus a merchandise bundle featuring a jersey, shirt, hat, banner, pin, and a signed commemorative book. Five will be available at auction prices with a starting bid of $200.
  • Legendary: A pair of lower-bowl tickets for the Jan. 28 game along with a digital commemorative ticket and a goalie stick signed by Lundqvist. Only one will be available at auction price with a starting bid of $1,000.

“We are constantly looking for fresh and innovative ways to engage with our fans, and we see the emergence of digital collectibles, which combines sports and technology, as a fun way for fans to connect with the team,” MSG Sports EVP and president of team business operations, David Hopkinson, said. “Tying in the first-ever Rangers NFT products with the Henrik Lundqvist Night game is the perfect way to celebrate this.”

Lundqvist is considered by many to be the greatest goaltender in Rangers history, ranking sixth in NHL history in wins, seventh in saves, eighth in games played, and 17th in shutouts. The 2012 Vezina Trophy winner appeared in 130 postseason games and led the Rangers to a 2014 Eastern Conference championship. 

He announced his retirement last year after undergoing open-heart surgery in January of 2021. 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

