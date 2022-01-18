Rangers release NFT products ahead of Henrik Lundqvist Night at MSG

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

In anticipation of Henrik Lundqvist Night at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, the New York Rangers announced the release of their first-ever Rangers NFT products to help commemorate the celebration of the franchise’s legendary goaltender.

Available at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, more than 5,000 limited edition items that include tiered prizes and experiences for the ceremonies before the Jan. 28 game against the Minnesota Wild will be available at Rangers.dropshop.io. Fans can either bid on or purchase items, with auctions ending at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25. Buy-now options will end on January 30.

Per the Rangers, these NFT products will be broken up into three tiers — common, rare, and legendary:

Common: Includes a digital commemorative ticket for Henrik Lundqvist Night. In total, 5,000 digital tickets will be available for $20 apiece.

Rare: A digital commemorative ticket for the Henrik Lundqvist Night game, plus a merchandise bundle featuring a jersey, shirt, hat, banner, pin, and a signed commemorative book. Five will be available at auction prices with a starting bid of $200.

Legendary: A pair of lower-bowl tickets for the Jan. 28 game along with a digital commemorative ticket and a goalie stick signed by Lundqvist. Only one will be available at auction price with a starting bid of $1,000.

“We are constantly looking for fresh and innovative ways to engage with our fans, and we see the emergence of digital collectibles, which combines sports and technology, as a fun way for fans to connect with the team,” MSG Sports EVP and president of team business operations, David Hopkinson, said. “Tying in the first-ever Rangers NFT products with the Henrik Lundqvist Night game is the perfect way to celebrate this.”

Lundqvist is considered by many to be the greatest goaltender in Rangers history, ranking sixth in NHL history in wins, seventh in saves, eighth in games played, and 17th in shutouts. The 2012 Vezina Trophy winner appeared in 130 postseason games and led the Rangers to a 2014 Eastern Conference championship.

He announced his retirement last year after undergoing open-heart surgery in January of 2021.