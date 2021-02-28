Rangers bowled over by Bruins in 4-1 matinee loss | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It was only a matter of time before the East Division-leading Boston Bruins returned to form after a pair of blowout losses to the New York Islanders and Rangers on Thursday and Friday nights.

Unfortunately for the Rangers, it came against them on Sunday afternoon as the Bruins breezed to a 4-1 victory at Madison Square Garden.

After being outscored 13-4 in those two losses, the Bruins outshot the Rangers 36-21 on the day and were able to put up a pair of goals on their first seven attempts against two-different Rangers goalies.

Boston got on the board first through Charlie Coyle — his first of two on the day — just 6:41 into the game after winger was sent down the left wing against K’Andre Miller where he was able to duck under a challenge, chip the puck to his forehand, and poke it over the glove of goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.

Georgiev was forced to leave the game with what appeared to be a head injury when Bruins forward Nick Ritchie fell on him in the crease.

In stepped Igor Shesterkin where he allowed one goal on two shots, the tally coming with 1:46 to go in the first when Trent Frederic was able to deflect a Connor Clifton shot from the point through the Rangers’ netminder.

Georgiev was able to return for the second period where he made 31 saves on 33 shots.

Long Island native Charlie McAvoy put the Bruins up 3-0 10:20 into the second when his one-timed slapper through traffic was never seen by Georgiev, going in stick side to put Boston out of sight.

Colin Blackwell got the Rangers on the board with 8:54 left in regulation with a wrist shot that Rask had no chance of saving blocker side for his fifth goal in 11 games this season. His momentum on the shot saw him run over Bruins forward and former Ranger, Greg McKegg, who proceeded to slash Blackwell in coinciding penalties.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Craig Smith with 3:51 left opened the door for another Rangers opportunity to claw its way back into things. Pulling Georgiev, they had a 6-on-4 advantage, but it only opened the door for Coyle to get his second of the game when he slotted in an empty-netter from distance.